Xsolla Appoints Steve Lambert as Chief Operating Officer to Elevate Global Operations

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces the appointment of Steve Lambert as its Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move underlines the company’s unwavering commitment to expanding its global reach and further enhancing the gaming ecosystem.





Steve Lambert brings to Xsolla a robust background in developing and optimizing strategic operations. His impressive track record at Salesforce propelled him from an Intern to Vice President of Strategy & Operations in 10 years. There, he led a 70-person team to define the global go-to-market strategy for Salesforce’s vast ecosystem and championed transformative initiatives such as the company’s Industry Blueprint Solution Strategy.

Steve’s contributions at Salesforce extended beyond strategy. He provided leadership for the ISV Sales organization, steering them through multiple leadership transitions and playing an instrumental role in Salesforce’s partnership with Vlocity. This partnership became a hallmark of success, culminating in an acquisition in 2020. Furthermore, Steve’s development of a Competitive Partner Policy unlocked an additional $40M in company revenue for Salesforce. Before Salesforce, Steve honed his commercial strategy and operations expertise at General Electric, serving as a Commercial Leadership Program Associate.

Steve’s industry standing is further augmented by his academic portfolio. His commitment to continuous learning is evident with an MBA from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business, and an accolade from Stanford University’s LEAD Corporate Innovation Program.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of the gaming ecosystem, it’s imperative to have leaders who not only comprehend the intricacies of the market but can also steer the organization with an innovative vision combined with profound operational insight. With his unparalleled blend of strategic operations experience and forward-thinking approach, Steve exemplifies this,” said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. “At Xsolla, we’re not just looking to adapt; we aim to lead and redefine standards. We are confident that under Steve’s adept leadership and guidance, Xsolla is primed to harness its potential fully, scaling to unprecedented heights and setting new pinnacles of operational excellence.”

For those attending Gamescom 2023 and the adjacent Devcom Developer Conference, Xsolla has a packed schedule. The company is hosting three informative speaking sessions at Devcom on August 21st and 22nd, with a notable session from CEO Chris Hewish. Attendees are invited to visit Xsolla’s booths at both events: Gamescom Hall 2.2, Booth #A-030-B-037, and Devcom Booth #C.1. This provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with Steve Lambert, preview the latest products, and engage with Xsolla experts on innovations set to shape video game commerce in 2023.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

Contacts

Derrick Stembridge



Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com