Xsolla Appoints Cathleen Nilson as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today the appointment of Cathleen Nilson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Cathleen joins Xsolla during significant growth and momentum for the company. She has over a decade of Finance executive experience at iconic brands in technology and gaming industries such as Samsung and Turing. Her expertise includes corporate finance, strategic financial planning, operations, and spearheading strategies during both hyper efficient building and growth stages.









Most recently, Cathleen was Chief Financial Officer at global SaaS AI company Kami Vision. She has also served on various non-profit and enterprise Advisory Boards as Finance Chair for over a decade.

Cathleen has been recognized for her exceptional value-creation capability in Corporate Finance. In 2023, she was named a finalist for Women CFOs of the Year by Finance Executive International. In 2021, the National Diversity Council recognized her as a Top 100 Diverse Leader in Tech for her exceptional leadership qualities and organizational impact.

“Cathleen Nilson’s appointment as CFO marks a significant milestone for Xsolla,” said Shurick Agapitov, Founder and CEO of Xsolla. “Her extensive experience and proven track record in driving financial growth and operational excellence align perfectly with our mission to support developers and publishers worldwide in achieving their goals. We are confident that Cathleen will play a pivotal role in our continued expansion and innovation in the gaming industry.”

Of her appointment, Cathleen said, “I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking company. Xsolla’s commitment to empowering game developers and publishers is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the leadership team to further build on the company’s ongoing success and growth to advance the company’s mission to innovate and increase access across the gaming ecosystem. “

