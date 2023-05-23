Xsolla Announces Drops, a New Campaign-based Community Engagement Tool

Xsolla Drops helps game developers expand their audience and retain current players by collaborating with influencers and offering exclusive in-game rewards

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today that they are launching a new tool to augment their existing Xsolla Partner Network solution, called Xsolla Drops. Xsolla Partner Network is an efficient solution for game developers and publishers to create and scale performance-based influencer and affiliate programs. Xsolla Drops provides an added layer of marketing support for game developers to increase user acquisition and incremental sales by streamlining the ability to promote their digital items, including virtual currencies, skins, NFTs, game keys, premium subscriptions, and more.





“Drops gives game developers and publishers the ability to build and reward their gaming audience easily,” said Alexander Menshikov, Business Head at Xsolla. “We are helping game developers reward their fans, explore new user acquisition methods, and strengthen long-term engagement with a game’s current player base by offering exclusive in-game items and unique experiences. With Drops, developers will create game-specific campaigns with targeted audiences, delivering a personalized experience on a custom landing page with no code required.”

As user acquisition costs rise, developer budgets are taking a hit as they attempt to navigate which marketing channels are the most effective. Drops takes a multi-tiered campaign approach to this issue by bringing the thrill of game discovery back to the players, creating inherent value for creators, and raising a game’s overall brand awareness.

This comprehensive, new marketing tool solves the challenge of the rising costs of acquiring, engaging, and retaining players with branded websites and close collaboration with influencers, artists, esports pro gamers, celebrities, and renowned agencies.

“We were thrilled with the results of our Drops campaign with Xsolla,” said Scott Robinson, Owner of SprintGP. “The onboarding process was easy and only took a few hours from start to finish. All we needed to do was to fill out the form, upload game design assets, and provide redemption instructions for players to get a reward. Xsolla handled the rest, including web page development and marketing setup. We doubled our user base in less than 24 hours and saw a 300% increase in website traffic. We highly recommend Xsolla’s Drops tool to any game developer looking for new ways to drive user acquisition and engagement.”

For more information about Xsolla Drops, please visit https://xsolla.pro/drops

