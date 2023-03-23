Xperi’s DTS AutoStage Unleashes the Power of In-Car Audience Analytics for Radio Broadcasters

New platform brings unprecedented access to in-vehicle listener data

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTS, Inc., a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today announced the global launch of DTS AutoStage™ Broadcaster Portal — giving radio broadcasters access to data on listener engagement.

The DTS AutoStage system, the only global automotive independent media delivery platform, is delivering next-generation, AI-powered connected radio, audio and video content for more than 52 connected car models worldwide, seamlessly combining linear broadcast with IP-delivered content that enables a powerfully personalized, in-vehicle infotainment solution. The DTS AutoStage system was designed to deliver a visually rich, safe and immersive entertainment experience in the connected car, with particular focus on providing a global connected broadcast radio experience. The DTS AutoStage system’s support of radio is unique in scale and capability and allows radio broadcasters to retain editorial control of content while offering a rich and consistent user experience, with the added benefit of valuable listener insights and analytics.

With the launch of the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal, every radio broadcaster can, for the first time, gain insights into how their in-car listeners are engaging with their content from the car via an easy-to-use dashboard.

DTS AutoStage portal data insights available to radio broadcasters include:

The geographic definition of the audience

Popular locations and thoroughfares

Program performance, including most popular formats and content

Retailer heat maps, showing shopping locations in proximity to station’s audience

“Radio is still the number one source of in-car entertainment and to keep this prominence our in-car user experience will make stations more discoverable and engaging to extend listening sessions. DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal is enabling a completely new level of data insights for radio broadcasters to connect with target audiences and power new revenue opportunities with brands and advertisers,” said Joe D’Angelo, senior vice president of broadcast and digital audio at Xperi.

“Through smart TVs and set-top boxes, TV broadcasters have enjoyed the ability to measure audience engagement. The connected car and DTS AutoStage have revolutionized the data possibilities for radio broadcasters, giving them access to in-car data for millions of vehicles to inform programming content and ad strategies,” said Pierre Bouvard, chief insights officer for Cumulus Media Westwood One.

“This new DTS AutoStage data provides the missing link for how radio plays a starring role in cars,” said Fred Jacobs, president, Jacobs Media. “Traditionally, AM/FM radio’s top listening location is cars and trucks, but ratings information has always been vague. The DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal unlocks many new data points – geographic targeting on the road, reactions to in-car content, and ‘heat maps’ that overlay listening with shopping locations. That last part is key for radio sales, always in need of more data to provide ‘windshield advertisers’ with meaningful data. Programmers and sales managers will be huddled around their computers, identifying previously untold marketing stories. I wish I had these analytics when I was a program director.”

Xperi, via its comprehensive broadcast technologies portfolio such as the DTS AutoStage and HD Radio technologies, is uniquely committed to delivering extraordinary experiences for broadcasters to preserve their special bonds with the communities they serve, enabling connections with audiences wherever they consume content, while personalizing content discovery and future-proofing radio with a consistent stream of broadcast innovation.

Radio stations can access DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal at no cost, whether they are broadcasting digitally or via analogue, by registering through the Xperi DTS AutoStage Broadcaster portal.

Visit Xperi at Radiodays Europe (26-28 March 2023) and the NAB Show (15-19 April 2023) to find out more and receive a demo.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced, an IMAX and DTS partnership, have been integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

