Home Business Wire Xperi to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 5, 2024
Business Wire

Xperi to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 5, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, will announce second quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2024, following the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST) that same day. To access the Company’s earnings conference call:

     

U.S. callers, please dial toll-free:

1-888-596-4144
     

International callers, please dial:

+1 646-968-2525
     

Conference ID:

5483252

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using the conference ID listed above. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via the following webcast link: Q2 2024 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2024 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, DTS Play-Fi, Perceive and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Xperi Inc.

XPER-E

Contacts

Xperi Investor Contact:
Mike Iburg, VP, Investor Relations

+1 408-321-3827

ir@xperi.com

Xperi Media Contact:
Amy Brennan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 949-518-6846

amy.brennan@xperi.com

Articoli correlati

Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release...
Continua a leggere

Bassett Furniture Builds a Data-Driven Culture with Domo

Business Wire Business Wire -
Storied home furnishings company taps Domo’s AI and data platform to uncover new trends and insights, modernize its operations...
Continua a leggere

ASGN Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$asgn #earnings--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2024 conference call...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php