Xperi to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, will announce first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, following the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST) that same day. To access the Company’s earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial toll-free:

1-888-596-4144

International callers, please dial:

+1 646-968-2525

Conference ID:

5483252

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using the conference ID listed above. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via the following webcast link: Q1 2024 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2024 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi®, TiVo®, DTS®, HD Radio™, Play-Fi®, Perceive® and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX® is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Xperi Inc.

XPER-E

Contacts

Xperi Investor Contact:
Mike Iburg, VP, Investor Relations

+1 408-321-3827

ir@xperi.com

Xperi Media Contact:
Amy Brennan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 949-518-6846

amy.brennan@xperi.com

