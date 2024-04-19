Xperi to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, will announce first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, following the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST) that same day. To access the Company’s earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial toll-free: 1-888-596-4144 International callers, please dial: +1 646-968-2525 Conference ID: 5483252

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using the conference ID listed above. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via the following webcast link: Q1 2024 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

