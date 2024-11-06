Xperi Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Approaching One Million Activated TiVo OS Smart TVs; On Track to Achieve Year-End Goal of Two Million Smart TVs

Awarded DTS AutoStage Video Win with a Japanese Car Company

Exceeded Year-End Target of 2.4M Video over Broadband Subscriber Households

Closed Perceive Asset Sale for Gross Proceeds of $80 Million in Cash

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced third quarter 2024 financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.

“ With the Perceive transaction now closed, we are fully focused on entertainment-based solutions to grow our independent media platform and licensing businesses. Our TiVo OS Smart TV footprint is approaching one million units, and with accelerating partner activity we believe we remain on-track toward our year-end target of two million active connected devices,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi.

Mr. Kirchner continued, “ Our innovation pipeline continues to yield exciting new product solutions, including those benefiting from our prior work in the AI space. As an example, we recently launched our award-winning, AI-driven DTS Clear Dialogue solution, which addresses a real-world problem for TV audiences – dialogue intelligibility. Lastly, and very importantly, our business transformation efforts have helped us drive operating leverage and deliver meaningful improvements in our profitability metrics, in line with the three-to-five-year targets that we announced in September of 2022.”

Financial Highlights

GAAP Highlights ($ millions, except per share data) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Revenue $132.9 $130.41 GAAP operating loss ($18.6) ($31.1) GAAP net loss2 ($16.8) ($41.4) GAAP loss per share2 ($0.37) ($0.96) Non-GAAP3 Highlights ($ millions, except per share data) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Revenue $132.9 $130.41 Non-GAAP operating income $24.5 $4.3 Non-GAAP net income/(loss)2 $23.3 ($3.3) Non-GAAP earnings/(loss) per share2 $0.51 ($0.08) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $31.4 $9.3

1 The contribution from AutoSense and the related imaging business, which was divested on January 31, 2024, accounted for $5.3 million of revenue in Q3 2023. 2 Attributable to the Company. 3 For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics included in this press release, refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” description and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” provided in the financial statement tables.

Recent Key Operating Achievements

Media Platform

TiVo OS footprint is now approaching one million activated Smart TVs and tracking toward our year-end goal of two million Smart TVs.

Global TV manufacturers and retailers are accelerating the deployment of “Powered by TiVo” Smart TVs in important growth markets.

Smart TVs “Powered by TiVo” are now generally available across Europe from Panasonic, Argos, Sharp and numerous Vestel brands.

Connected Car

Awarded our second DTS AutoStage video design win by a Japanese automotive OEM with deployments expected to begin in 2025.

Signed a new AutoStage license agreement with an American car company.

AutoStage is now integrated into more than eight million vehicles across 146 countries – double the number of vehicles since August 2023 – with more than five million vehicles in North America that utilize both AutoStage and HD Radio.

HD Radio is now being deployed in new models from Ford, Cadillac, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Genesis, BMW, Nissan, and Aston Martin.

Pay TV

Ended Q3 2024 with over 2.4 million Video-over-Broadband (IPTV) subscriber households, continuing the trend of consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year subscriber growth.

We executed an agreement with NCTC for a new Broadband TV solution, providing a low-cost over-the-top content bundle for operators, expanding the opportunity for U.S.-based monetization through our TiVo platform.

content for operators, expanding the opportunity for U.S.-based monetization through our TiVo platform. Expanded TiVo Broadband with the signing of two new operators (MSC and Westman) bringing the total number of operators to 12, of which eight were added this year.

Signed a significant multi-year classic guide renewal with Panasonic, extending the commercial use of our core Pay TV technology.

Consumer Electronics

We launched DTS Clear Dialogue, a new on-device solution that leverages the latest advancements in AI-based audio processing to improve dialogue intelligibility for TVs. At the IFA Berlin tradeshow in September, our Clear Dialogue solution won two Best of IFA awards .

awards Signed multiple renewals with existing customers, including Vestel, Honor, and Masimo.

Perceive

Announced sale to Amazon.com Services LLC for gross proceeds of $80 million in cash.

Transaction was announced on August 19 th and closed on October 2 nd .

and closed on October 2 . With additional tax planning, net proceeds now expected to be approximately $60 million.

Capital Allocation

Repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares in the quarter at an average price of $8.92.

Financial Outlook

The Company makes the following updates to the 2024 outlook ranges previously provided:

Category Original Outlook Revised Outlook Revenue $500M to $530M $490M to $505M Adjusted EBITDA Margin1,2 12% to 14% 14% to 16%

1 See discussion of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. 2 With respect to Adjusted EBITDA Margin, the Company has determined that it is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure with a reasonable degree of confidence in its accuracy without unreasonable effort, as items including restructuring and impacts from discrete tax adjustments and tax law changes are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. To access the call toll-free, please dial 1-888-596-4144, otherwise dial 1-646-968-2525. The conference ID is 5483252. All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using the conference ID listed above. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via the following webcast link: Q3 2024 Earnings Call Webcast.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding: expectations regarding our future results of operations and financial position, margin expansion and overall growth, including, without limitation, expectations regarding acceleration of revenue in our key growth markets and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin growth, the deployment by third parties of their products that use our technology, objectives for future operations, and ongoing strategies and operating initiatives, including, without limitation, subscriber and device targets, expansion expectations, our media platform and licensing businesses growth, reduction of expenses, and net proceeds from the Perceive asset sale. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “target,” “goal,” and similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other filings with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to, and does not intend to, publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®) are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2024 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, DTS Play-Fi, and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company’s press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss), Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) attributable to the Company, Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Per Share attributable to the Company, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) is defined as GAAP Operating Income/(Loss), less the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, transaction and integration costs related to actual or planned acquisitions, financing, and divestitures; severance and retention costs; restructuring costs; separation costs; and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) attributable to the Company is defined as GAAP Net Income/(Loss) attributable to the Company excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, transaction and integration costs related to actual or planned acquisitions, financing, and divestitures; severance and retention costs; restructuring costs; separation costs; and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and related tax effects for each adjustment. Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Per Share attributable to the Company is defined as Non-GAAP Income/(Loss) attributable to the Company divided by diluted Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP Net Income/(Loss), less the impact of interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of capitalized cloud computing costs, transaction and integration costs related to actual or planned acquisitions, financing, and divestitures; severance and retention costs; restructuring costs; separation costs; and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this press release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE: XPERI INC.

XPER-E

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 132,891 $ 130,390 $ 371,326 $ 384,101 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 27,484 26,413 86,193 85,061 Research and development 53,627 56,436 149,189 166,993 Selling, general and administrative 56,483 59,620 165,938 173,893 Depreciation expense 2,918 4,248 9,780 12,543 Amortization expense 10,934 14,724 33,015 44,349 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 1,096 Total operating expenses 151,446 161,441 444,115 483,935 Operating loss (18,555 ) (31,051 ) (72,789 ) (99,834 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 2,379 (580 ) 4,711 2,186 Interest expense – debt (756 ) (756 ) (2,252 ) (2,246 ) Gain on divestiture — — 22,934 — Loss before taxes (16,932 ) (32,387 ) (47,396 ) (99,894 ) Provision for income taxes 2,899 9,685 16,437 14,481 Net loss (19,831 ) (42,072 ) (63,833 ) (114,375 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,026 ) (646 ) (3,609 ) (2,554 ) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (16,805 ) $ (41,426 ) $ (60,224 ) $ (111,821 ) Net loss per share attributable to the Company – basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (2.61 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in net loss per share calculations – basic and diluted 45,683 43,316 45,180 42,774

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,686 $ 142,085 Accounts receivable, net 62,368 55,984 Unbilled contracts receivable, net 84,797 64,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,686 38,874 Assets held for sale 1,306 15,860 Total current assets 258,843 316,917 Note receivable, noncurrent 29,131 — Deferred consideration from divestiture 6,530 — Unbilled contracts receivable, noncurrent 40,877 18,231 Property and equipment, net 43,505 41,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,070 39,900 Intangible assets, net 174,037 206,895 Deferred tax assets 5,060 5,093 Other noncurrent assets 26,944 32,781 Assets held for sale, noncurrent 171 12,249 Total assets $ 616,168 $ 673,635 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,308 $ 20,849 Accrued liabilities 105,560 109,961 Deferred revenue 26,378 28,111 Short-term debt 50,000 — Liabilities held for sale 67 6,191 Total current liabilities 201,313 165,112 Long-term debt — 50,000 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 20,371 19,425 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 20,496 30,598 Deferred tax liabilities 7,016 6,983 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,143 4,577 Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent 6 9,805 Total liabilities 260,345 286,500 Equity: Common stock 45 44 Additional paid-in capital 1,256,372 1,212,501 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,337 ) (2,865 ) Accumulated deficit (875,670 ) (805,448 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 377,410 404,232 Noncontrolling interest (21,587 ) (17,097 ) Total equity 355,823 387,135 Total liabilities and equity $ 616,168 $ 673,635

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (63,833 ) $ (114,375 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain from divestiture (22,934 ) — Depreciation of property and equipment 9,780 12,543 Amortization of intangible assets 33,015 44,349 Stock-based compensation expense 45,309 51,681 Impairment of long-lived assets — 1,096 Deferred income taxes 66 (1,022 ) Other (2,410 ) (162 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,554 ) 188 Unbilled contracts receivable (43,518 ) (13,556 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,684 1,264 Accounts payable (328 ) 87 Accrued and other liabilities (7,047 ) (3,229 ) Deferred revenue (799 ) 537 Net cash used in operating activities (56,569 ) (20,599 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,304 ) (4,718 ) Capitalized internal-use software (9,175 ) (4,714 ) Purchases of intangible assets (157 ) (149 ) Net cash used in divestiture (227 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (12,863 ) (9,581 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (9,999 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,328 5,850 Withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,645 ) (4,313 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,316 ) 1,537 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — 46 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (81,748 ) (28,597 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (1) 154,434 160,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 72,686 $ 131,530

(1) Includes $12.3 million of cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale at December 31, 2023.

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company: GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (16,805 ) $ (41,426 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation(1) 15,249 17,622 Amortization of intangible assets 10,934 14,724 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs(2) 7,961 1,904 Severance and retention(3) 9,184 1,149 Income tax adjustment(4) (3,216 ) 2,764 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 23,307 (3,263 ) (1 ) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ 822 $ 806 Research and development $ 5,225 $ 6,584 Selling, general and administrative $ 9,202 $ 10,232 (2 ) Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ — $ — Research and development $ 4,324 $ — Selling, general and administrative $ 3,384 $ 1,904 Interest and other income (expense), net $ 253 $ — (3 ) Severance and retention included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ 542 $ — Research and development $ 6,287 $ 471 Selling, general and administrative $ 2,355 $ 678 (4 ) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments. Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to the Company: GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (0.37 ) $ (0.96 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss per share attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation 0.33 0.41 Amortization of intangible assets 0.24 0.34 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs 0.38 0.07 Income tax adjustment (0.07 ) 0.06 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to the Company $ 0.51 $ (0.08 ) GAAP weighted-average number of shares – basic and diluted 45,683 43,316 Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares – diluted 45,837 43,316

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (18,555 ) $ (31,051 ) Adjustments to GAAP operating loss: Stock-based compensation 15,249 17,622 Amortization of intangible assets 10,934 14,724 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs 7,708 1,904 Severance and retention 9,184 1,149 Non-GAAP operating income $ 24,520 $ 4,348

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (19,831 ) $ (42,072 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss: Interest expense 1,123 770 Provision for income taxes 2,899 9,685 Stock-based compensation 15,249 17,622 Depreciation expense 2,918 4,248 Amortization of intangible assets 10,934 14,724 Amortization of capitalized cloud computing costs 1,003 1,316 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs 7,961 1,904 Severance and retention 9,184 1,149 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,440 $ 9,346 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 23.7 % 7.2 %

(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, derived as above, by the Company’s total revenue, expressed as a percentage.

Contacts

Xperi Investor Contact:

Mike Iburg



VP, Investor Relations



+1 408-321-3827



ir@xperi.com

Media Contact:

Allyse Sanchez



Senior Director, External Communications



+1 925-548-2535



Allyse.sanchez@xperi.com