Xperi Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“ Today’s results reflect the completion of our first year as a standalone company – a year highlighted by significant design wins and strong business momentum across our key growth areas, coupled with solid financial performance, including comparable 6% revenue growth over the prior year trailing twelve months,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “ We are entering a particularly exciting phase as our business momentum is translating into tangible operational milestones, such as video services powered by TiVo now shipping in Vestel Smart TVs, as well as in BMW cars. When taken together with ongoing efforts to drive cost transformation, these milestones are important steps toward delivering on our strategic vision, improving profitability, and achieving significant long-term revenue growth,” added Kirchner.

Financial Highlights

GAAP Highlights ($ millions, except per share data) Q3 FY23 Q3 FY22 Revenue $130.4 $121.6 GAAP Operating Loss ($31.1) ($399.1) GAAP Loss per Share ($0.96) ($9.54) Non-GAAP Highlights ($ millions, except per share data)1 Q3 FY23 Q3 FY22 Revenue $130.4 $121.6 Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $4.3 ($5.9) Adjusted EBITDA $9.3 ($0.3) Non-GAAP Loss per Share ($0.08) ($0.22)

1 For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics, refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations provided in the financial statement tables included below.

Recent Key Operating Achievements

Media Platform

Vestel is now shipping Smart TVs Powered by TiVo under the JVC brand to retailers in Europe.

Signed a fourth Smart TV OEM to integrate the TiVo Operating System into its 2024 European TV lineup.

Won three “Best of IFA” awards for TiVo OS at Europe’s largest consumer electronics tradeshow held in September.

Connected Car

DTS AutoStage Video Service, Powered by TiVo, has been integrated into the new generation BMW 5-Series. These vehicles are now in showrooms across the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and South Korea. BMW will expand the AutoStage Video rollout in these regions to a broad range of additional models across various vehicle segments.

Won a second DTS AutoStage Video Service program with another major European automotive OEM. This deployment in multiple models will begin initially in Asia for the 2025 model year.

Won a new HD Radio and DTS AutoStage program with Ford Motor Company for its new radio platform unveiled at the North American Auto Show earlier this fall. This program is now in production for certain North American vehicles.

Reached a major milestone of 100 million cars incorporating HD Radio.

Pay TV

Posted double-digit year-over-year IPTV subscriber growth for the 17 th consecutive quarter.

consecutive quarter. Over 100 service providers have now selected TiVo’s IPTV solutions for their customers.

Signed 5 new video service providers for the TiVo+ streaming service, which offers up to 160 channels of content curated from over 800 free ad-supported channels. TiVo+ is now deployed by 30 video service providers in the U.S.

Consumer Electronics

Signed several multi-year license renewals with major consumer electronics manufacturers, including Sony, Vestel, and Skyworth, for DTS audio or Play-Fi wireless solutions, demonstrating the market appeal and longevity of these solutions.

Signed a Top-3 global PC OEM to deploy DTS:X audio solution across a wide range of consumer PCs and laptops.

Won three “Best of IFA” awards for DTS Play-Fi, a whole-house wireless speaker solution.

Perceive

Signed license agreement with a Big Tech customer and recognized revenue in the quarter, validating Perceive’s approach to low-power AI at the edge.

Additional revenue will be recognized under this agreement over the next few years as Perceive technology is delivered and products ship.

Financial Outlook

The Company is narrowing its fiscal 2023 outlook ranges to the following:

Category ($ in millions) GAAP Outlook Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $518 to $532 $518 to $532 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1,2 n/a 6% to 8%

1 See discussion of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. 2 With respect to Adjusted EBITDA Margin, the Company has determined that it is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure with a reasonable degree of confidence in its accuracy without unreasonable effort, as items including restructuring and impacts from discrete tax adjustments and tax law changes are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; amortization of capitalized cloud computing costs; costs related to actual or planned acquisitions, financing, and divestitures including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; impairment of assets and goodwill; other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and related tax effects for each adjustment. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

XPER-E

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 130,390 $ 121,637 $ 384,101 $ 366,728 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 26,413 31,403 85,061 85,689 Research and development 56,436 57,070 166,993 158,641 Selling, general and administrative 59,620 56,702 173,893 156,894 Depreciation expense 4,248 4,990 12,543 15,697 Amortization expense 14,724 16,613 44,349 46,166 Goodwill impairment – 354,000 – 354,000 Impairment of long-lived assets – – 1,096 – Total operating expenses 161,441 520,778 483,935 817,087 Operating loss (31,051 ) (399,141 ) (99,834 ) (450,359 ) Other expense, net (1,336 ) (527 ) (60 ) (301 ) Loss before taxes (32,387 ) (399,668 ) (99,894 ) (450,660 ) Provision for income taxes 9,685 2,024 14,481 12,500 Net loss (42,072 ) (401,692 ) (114,375 ) (463,160 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (646 ) (890 ) (2,554 ) (2,706 ) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (41,426 ) $ (400,802 ) $ (111,821 ) $ (460,454 ) Net loss per share attributable to the Company – basic and diluted $ (0.96 ) $ (9.54 ) $ (2.61 ) $ (10.96 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in net loss per share calculations – basic and diluted 43,316 42,024 42,774 42,024

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,530 $ 160,127 Accounts receivable, net 64,171 64,712 Unbilled contracts receivable, net 61,148 65,251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,946 42,174 Total current assets 295,795 332,264 Unbilled contracts receivable, noncurrent 21,926 4,289 Property and equipment, net 44,600 47,827 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,969 52,901 Intangible assets, net 220,356 264,376 Deferred tax assets 2,465 2,096 Other noncurrent assets 35,122 33,158 Total assets $ 664,233 $ 736,911 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,575 $ 14,864 Accrued liabilities 109,924 110,014 Deferred revenue 25,979 25,363 Total current liabilities 151,478 150,241 Long-term debt 50,000 50,000 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 19,050 19,129 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 34,497 42,666 Deferred tax liabilities 12,246 12,899 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,507 12,990 Total liabilities 277,778 287,925 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock – – Common stock 43 42 Additional paid-in capital 1,189,289 1,136,330 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,493 ) (4,119 ) Accumulated deficit (780,656 ) (668,835 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 403,183 463,418 Noncontrolling interest (16,728 ) (14,432 ) Total equity 386,455 448,986 Total liabilities and equity $ 664,233 $ 736,911

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (114,375 ) $ (463,160 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 12,543 15,697 Amortization of intangible assets 44,349 46,166 Stock-based compensation expense 51,681 29,761 Goodwill impairment – 354,000 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,096 – Deferred income taxes (1,022 ) (451 ) Other (162 ) (146 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 188 18,990 Unbilled contracts receivable (13,556 ) 623 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,264 (14,884 ) Accounts payable 87 10,504 Accrued and other liabilities (3,229 ) (824 ) Deferred revenue 537 (7,609 ) Net cash used in operating activities (20,599 ) (11,333 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,432 ) (10,514 ) Purchases of intangible assets (149 ) (110 ) Net cash paid for acquisition – (50,473 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,581 ) (61,097 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 5,850 – Withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,313 ) – Net proceeds from Former Parent capital contributions – 83,235 Net transfers from Former Parent – 52,802 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,537 136,037 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 46 (4,184 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,597 ) 59,423 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 160,127 120,695 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 131,530 $ 180,118 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,244 $ – Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 15,504 $ 9,460 Debt issued in connection with acquisition $ – $ 50,000

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Net loss attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (41,426 ) $ (400,802 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation(1) 17,622 13,015 Amortization of intangible assets 14,724 16,613 Goodwill impairment – 354,000 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and other related costs(2) 1,904 7,181 Severance and retention(3) 1,149 2,390 Non-GAAP tax adjustment(4) 2,764 (1,818 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (3,263 ) $ (9,421 ) (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ 806 $ 779 Research and development $ 6,584 $ 5,515 Selling, general and administrative $ 10,232 $ 6,721 (2) Transaction, separation, integration and other related costs included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ – $ 356 Research and development $ – $ 1,772 Selling, general and administrative $ 1,904 $ 5,053 (3) Severance and retention included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ – $ – Research and development $ 471 $ 1,830 Selling, general and administrative $ 678 $ 560 (4) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments. Net loss per share attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 GAAP net loss per share attributable to the Company $ (0.96 ) $ (9.54 ) Adjustments to GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation 0.41 0.31 Amortization of intangible assets 0.34 0.40 Goodwill impairment – 8.42 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs 0.07 0.23 Non-GAAP tax adjustment 0.06 (0.04 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to the Company $ (0.08 ) $ (0.22 ) GAAP weighted average number of shares-basic/diluted 43,316 42,024 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares-basic/diluted 43,316 42,024

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (31,051 ) $ (399,141 ) Adjustments to GAAP operating loss: Stock-based compensation 17,622 13,015 (5) Amortization of intangible assets 14,724 16,613 Goodwill impairment – 354,000 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and related costs 1,904 7,181 Severance and retention 1,149 2,390 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 4,348 $ (5,942 ) (5) Includes $2.4 million of stock-based compensation expense that was recognized in operating results as part of the corporate and shared functional employee’s expenses allocation during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (42,072 ) $ (401,692 ) Interest expense 770 750 Provision for income taxes 9,685 2,024 Depreciation expense 4,248 4,990 Amortization of intangible assets 14,724 16,613 Amortization of capitalized cloud computing costs 1,316 435 Goodwill impairment — 354,000 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and other related costs 1,904 7,181 Severance and retention 1,149 2,390 Stock-based compensation 17,622 13,015 (6) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,346 $ (294 ) (6) Includes $2.4 million of stock-based compensation expense that was recognized in operating results as part of the corporate and shared functional employee’s expenses allocation during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

