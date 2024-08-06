Xperi Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Signed Seventh TV Partner to Integrate TiVo OS into Their Smart TV Line-up

Expands TiVo Broadband with the Signing of Three New Operators

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced second quarter 2024 financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

“ Our Q2 progress is a clear example of the positive effects of our continued business transformation efforts. We delivered solid financial results with improved profitability while continuing to execute on our strategic growth initiatives. Our growing TiVo OS and video-over-broadband footprint is setting the stage for future monetization, and we expect this will be a core element of our long-term revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi.

Mr. Kirchner continued, “ Shortly after our annual meeting in late May, we welcomed Jeremi Gorman and Rod Randall to our board. The addition of these two highly qualified board members, with their expertise in ad-tech, monetization, automotive and capital allocation, will be instrumental as we look to accelerate revenue in our key growth markets.”

Financial Highlights

GAAP Highlights ($ millions, except per share data) Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 Revenue $119.6 $126.91 GAAP operating loss ($21.9) ($35.2) GAAP net loss2 ($30.3) ($38.4) GAAP loss per share2 ($0.67) ($0.90) Non-GAAP3 Highlights ($ millions, except per share data) Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 Revenue $119.6 $126.91 Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) $8.3 ($1.2) Non-GAAP net income/(loss)2 $5.6 ($3.7) Non-GAAP earnings/(loss) per share2 $0.12 ($0.09) Adjusted EBITDA $14.6 $5.2

1 The contribution from AutoSense and the related imaging business, which was divested on January 31, 2024, accounted for $4.5 million of revenue in Q2 2023. 2 Attributable to the Company. 3 For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics included in this press release, refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” description and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” provided in the financial statement tables.

Recent Key Operating Achievements

Media Platform

Signed the seventh TiVo OS partner, a top 5 supplier of smart TVs into the U.S. market, with plans to launch TVs “Powered by TiVo” in the U.S. in spring of 2025.

Smart TVs “Powered by TiVo” are now available across 15 European countries, including the largest economies, under 17 different brands.

TiVo OS production volumes are increasing with daily activations accelerating, remains on track to achieve two million active connected devices by year end.

Panasonic was announced in May as the sixth TiVo OS partner; previously referred to as a “Japanese global brand.”

Connected Car

Awarded multi-year program with an Asia-based Tier 1 automotive supplier to integrate DTS immersive audio codec in vehicles.

HD Radio penetration continues to increase and is being deployed in additional models from Ford, GM, Audi, Volvo, Acura, Mazda, and Lotus.

DTS AutoStage is now deployed in more than seven million vehicles globally, adding over a million vehicles in the last quarter.

Pay-TV

Ended Q2 2024 with over 2.25 million video-over-broadband (IPTV) subscriber households, continuing the trend of consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year subscriber growth.

Expanded TiVo Broadband with the signing of three new operators: Service Electric Cablevision, Eastlink, and HTC, bringing the total number of TiVo Broadband providers to ten.

Executed Classic Guides renewals with key customers Claro VTR and Liberty Latin America.

Consumer Electronics

Signed multiple license agreements with HP, Inc. to integrate our DTS audio solutions into the Commercial division’s laptops and PCs, and expand our Headphone:X solution in HP’s HyperX brand.

Signed license agreement with Tencent Music Entertainment to provide DTS encoded content and post-processing technologies to Tencent and QQ Music.

Signed IMAX® Enhanced licensing deal with Play For Dream, a leading eSports entertainment platform, for VR headset implementation of the IMAX® Enhanced experience.

Perceive

Perceive, our subsidiary focused on edge inference hardware and software technologies, remains on track to deliver technology to a big tech partner.

The Company’s strategic review of Perceive continues to progress.

Financial Outlook

The Company makes no change to the 2024 outlook ranges previously provided:

Category GAAP Outlook Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $500M to $530M $500M to $530M Adjusted EBITDA Margin1,2 n/a 12% to 14%

1 See discussion of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. 2 With respect to Adjusted EBITDA Margin, the Company has determined that it is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure with a reasonable degree of confidence in its accuracy without unreasonable effort, as items including restructuring and impacts from discrete tax adjustments and tax law changes are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding: expectations regarding our future results of operations and financial position, margin expansion and overall growth, including, without limitation, expectations regarding acceleration of revenue in our key growth markets and Adjusted EBITDA margin growth, the deployment by third parties of their products that use our technology, objectives for future operations, and ongoing strategies and operating initiatives, including, without limitation, expansion expectations, reduction of expenses and our pursuit of strategic alternatives for Perceive. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “expect,” “target,” and similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other filings with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to, and does not intend to, publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company’s press release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; amortization of capitalized cloud computing costs; costs related to actual or planned acquisitions, financing, and divestitures including, without limitation, transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses; restructuring costs; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; impairment of assets and goodwill; other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and related tax effects for each adjustment. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this press release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

XPER-E

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 119,591 $ 126,872 $ 238,435 $ 253,711 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 28,953 30,856 58,709 58,648 Research and development 45,123 55,701 95,562 110,557 Selling, general and administrative 53,102 56,497 109,455 114,273 Depreciation expense 3,278 4,202 6,862 8,295 Amortization expense 11,042 14,798 22,081 29,625 Impairment of long-lived assets – – – 1,096 Total operating expenses 141,498 162,054 292,669 322,494 Operating loss (21,907 ) (35,182 ) (54,234 ) (68,783 ) Interest and other income, net 1,290 1,658 2,332 2,766 Interest expense—debt (748 ) (750 ) (1,496 ) (1,490 ) Gain on divestiture – – 22,934 – Loss before taxes (21,365 ) (34,274 ) (30,464 ) (67,507 ) Provision for income taxes 9,266 5,090 13,538 4,796 Net loss (30,631 ) (39,364 ) (44,002 ) (72,303 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (332 ) (969 ) (583 ) (1,908 ) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (30,299 ) $ (38,395 ) $ (43,419 ) $ (70,395 ) Net loss per share attributable to the Company – basic and diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (1.66 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in net loss per share calculations – basic and diluted 45,331 42,770 44,926 42,499

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,481 $ 142,085 Accounts receivable, net 56,866 55,984 Unbilled contracts receivable, net 80,679 64,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,365 38,874 Assets held for sale – 15,860 Total current assets 266,391 316,917 Note receivable, noncurrent 28,571 – Deferred consideration from divestiture 6,267 – Unbilled contracts receivable, noncurrent 23,504 18,231 Property and equipment, net 42,241 41,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,756 39,900 Intangible assets, net 184,898 206,895 Deferred tax assets 4,950 5,093 Other noncurrent assets 27,669 32,781 Assets held for sale, noncurrent – 12,249 Total assets $ 619,247 $ 673,635 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,314 $ 20,849 Accrued liabilities 90,469 109,961 Deferred revenue 27,728 28,111 Liabilities held for sale – 6,191 Total current liabilities 132,511 165,112 Long-term debt 50,000 50,000 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 22,455 19,425 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 24,401 30,598 Deferred tax liabilities 7,003 6,983 Other noncurrent liabilities 12,797 4,577 Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent – 9,805 Total liabilities 249,167 286,500 Equity: Common stock 46 44 Additional paid-in capital 1,241,931 1,212,501 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,377 ) (2,865 ) Accumulated deficit (848,867 ) (805,448 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 388,733 404,232 Noncontrolling interest (18,653 ) (17,097 ) Total equity 370,080 387,135 Total liabilities and equity $ 619,247 $ 673,635

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (44,002 ) $ (72,303 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain from divestiture (22,934 ) – Depreciation of property and equipment 6,862 8,295 Amortization of intangible assets 22,081 29,625 Stock-based compensation expense 30,060 34,059 Impairment of long-lived assets – 1,096 Deferred income taxes 163 (736 ) Other (2,001 ) (105 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,903 ) (11,480 ) Unbilled contracts receivable (22,027 ) (7,324 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,909 1,106 Accounts payable (5,360 ) (4,691 ) Accrued and other liabilities (19,404 ) (20,428 ) Deferred revenue 2,635 (1,743 ) Net cash used in operating activities (51,921 ) (44,629 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,307 ) (2,470 ) Capitalized internal-use software (5,825 ) (3,638 ) Purchases of intangible assets (84 ) (91 ) Net cash used in divestiture (227 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (8,443 ) (6,199 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,328 5,850 Withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,929 ) (3,127 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,601 ) 2,723 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12 137 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (61,953 ) (47,968 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 154,434 (1 ) 160,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 92,481 $ 112,159 (1) Including $12,349 of cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale at December 31, 2023.

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (30,299 ) $ (38,395 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation(1) 15,303 18,091 Amortization of intangible assets 11,042 14,798 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs(2) 4,003 622 Severance and retention(3) 308 435 Non-GAAP tax adjustment(4) 5,281 748 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 5,638 $ (3,701 ) (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ 858 $ 927 Research and development $ 5,831 $ 6,405 Selling, general and administrative $ 8,614 $ 10,759 (2) Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ – $ – Research and development $ – $ – Selling, general and administrative $ 3,588 $ 622 Interest and other income, net $ 415 $ – (3) Severance and retention included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ 44 $ 17 Research and development $ 146 $ 172 Selling, general and administrative $ 118 $ 246 (4) The provision for (benefit from) income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments. Net income (loss) per share attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 GAAP net loss per share attributable to the Company $ (0.67 ) $ (0.90 ) Adjustments to GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation 0.34 0.42 Amortization of intangible assets 0.24 0.35 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs 0.09 0.02 Non-GAAP tax adjustment 0.12 0.02 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to the Company $ 0.12 $ (0.09 ) GAAP weighted average number of shares – diluted 45,331 42,770 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares – diluted 45,494 42,770

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (21,907 ) $ (35,182 ) Adjustments to GAAP operating loss: Stock-based compensation 15,303 18,091 Amortization of intangible assets 11,042 14,798 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs 3,588 622 Severance and retention 308 435 Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) $ 8,334 $ (1,236 )

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (30,631 ) $ (39,364 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss: Interest expense 925 795 Provision for income taxes 9,266 5,090 Stock-based compensation 15,303 18,091 Depreciation expense 3,278 4,202 Amortization of intangible assets 11,042 14,798 Amortization of capitalized cloud computing costs 1,124 485 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs 4,003 622 Severance and retention 308 435 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 14,618 $ 5,154

