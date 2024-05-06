Xperi Director Who Served with Dissident Nominee Tom Lacey Encourages Xperi Stockholders to Vote for All of the Board’s Candidates at the 2024 Annual Meeting

Sends Letter to Stockholders Highlighting the Contributions of the Targeted Directors to the Company’s Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today publicized a letter written by one of its directors who is not being targeted by activist stockholder Rubric Capital, Christopher Seams. Mr. Seams served on the board of one of Xperi’s predecessors while one of Rubric’s nominees, Thomas Lacey, was CEO of that predecessor company.





In the letter, Mr. Seams expresses his support for the targeted directors, highlights their contributions to Xperi’s multi-year transformation and contrasts their expertise in software development, technology, audio-visual technologies and content monetization with Rubric’s nominees’ lack of experience in these critical areas.

The full text of the letter follows:

Dear Fellow Xperi Shareholders,

I am a member of the Board of Directors of Xperi Inc. (“Xperi” or the “Company”). At our upcoming annual meeting, one of Xperi’s shareholders, Rubric Capital Master Fund LP (together with its affiliates, “Rubric”), is opposing the re-election of two of my fellow directors, Darcy Antonellis and David Habiger, and has nominated in their stead two people unfamiliar with our current business and who are longstanding friends.

I think Rubric is wrong to oppose the re-election of Darcy and Dave. The election of Rubric’s substitute candidates (one of whom, Tom Lacey, I know reasonably well) would be a mistake.

I joined the Board of Tessera, a predecessor company of Xperi, in 2013. Tom Lacey was appointed as a director of Tessera soon thereafter and I worked alongside him for about four years while he became CEO and led the company. The business was relatively simple back then: there were less than three hundred employees, the company was primarily engaged in licensing semiconductor-related patents, and the company would strike just a handful of multi-year patent license deals each year.

Over time, the legal and regulatory environment changed, and it became clear that Tessera’s semiconductor IP licensing business was significantly challenged. In 2016, we began a transformation to acquire software and technologies that could be incorporated into the products of leading consumer electronics and automobile manufacturers. Tom executed Tessera’s first major transaction, the purchase of audio technology company DTS, in December 2016.

At that point, our business transformation began and would require a long period of hard work. The task was to build a durable media and entertainment product business focused on software licensing and services. DTS was inherently a more complex business with hundreds of customers and operations around the globe. With the unanimous consent of the Board, Tom left the Company, and we appointed Jon Kirchner as CEO (the role he retains to this day) to lead the business through the difficult parts of the Company’s transformation. Since then, we merged with TiVo and then separated our business into two public companies. Along the way, we added talented new directors, like Darcy and Dave, who could contribute their expertise in software development, advanced entertainment technologies and services, monetization, and other key areas.

We have focused Xperi now around four key business areas, all with entertainment and “experiences” at their core. We initiated a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives for our remaining non-core business, our edge artificial intelligence business, to ensure we remain tightly focused on our main businesses. Importantly, we have worked for years to put ourselves in the position where we focus exclusively on what we do best, providing leading software and technology that enable immersive experiences. We believe we are turning the corner on our transformation.

Our Board is comprised of people, including Darcy and Dave, who can help. Darcy is an award-winning technologist with expertise (and several patents) in digital media and monetization of media content. She was the Chief Technology Officer for Warner Bros. Entertainment and the CEO of Vubiquity, where she focused on digital delivery and monetization of media content. Dave has served as CEO of several public technology companies and on the boards of more than a dozen public and private technology leaders, including in the entertainment technology and automotive technology subsectors. He is the Chair of our Board and also the Chair of Reddit’s Board. He has served on the compensation committees of nine public companies.

Tom and his fellow nominee and longstanding colleague, Deborah Conrad, are no substitute for these two. Tom’s expertise is primarily in semiconductors and IP licensing; Deborah’s expertise is in brand marketing and public relations. Both Tom and Deborah would have a steep learning curve – it was clear from their own admissions during my conversation with each of them that they do not know the Xperi businesses. Neither of them has operated in the media or automative industry, and neither has run a business of this scope and complexity.

Our task at Xperi is to focus on our existing technologies in highly competitive markets and execute. Darcy and Dave, both of whom ran media-related businesses and understand the landscape and technologies, are best suited to provide effective guidance and oversight.

Our focus on execution is delivering results. Since the separation, revenue has grown and our adjusted EBITDA margins have increased substantially.1 The market has recognized our progress as Xperi delivered 20% returns for shareholders over the past year, the highest among Xperi’s performance peers and ahead of the S&P 600 Index. Xperi is on-track to achieve its revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin goals for 2024 as well as the three-to-five-year targets we announced in September 2022.1 Our recent announcement of a share repurchase authorization further highlights our expectations that we will be able to begin to return capital as our business accelerates and we complete the divestiture of non-core assets.

Lastly, to be clear, the Board is not averse to change or thoughtful refreshment. In fact, before Rubric nominated its candidates, the Board was nearing completion of a search process that was focused on identifying candidates with relevant experience in content monetization, ad tech, automotive, digital media and product commercialization. Adding directors with these important skill sets should be our priority. Appointing Tom and Deborah, who bring experience in businesses we are not engaged in, would represent a step backwards and remove important expertise from the board.

On that basis, I strongly encourage you to vote for Darcy Antonellis, David Habiger and all of Xperi’s director nominees using the instructions on the BLUE proxy card.

Sincerely,

Christopher Seams

