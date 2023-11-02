Home Business Wire Xperi Announces Event with the Financial Community
Business Wire

Xperi Announces Event with the Financial Community

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, will participate in the following event with the financial community.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

November 16, 2023

Webcast: 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

The Stephens fireside chat will be webcast. Interested parties can access the event on Xperi’s Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners and customers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Xperi Inc.

XPER-E

Contacts

Xperi Investor Contact:
Mike Iburg, VP, Investor Relations

+1 408-321-3827

ir@xperi.com

Xperi Media Contact:
Amy Brennan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 949-518-6846

amy.brennan@xperi.com

Articoli correlati

Procore Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PCOR--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced financial results...
Continua a leggere

Informatica Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the third quarter increased 15% year-over-year to $1.08 billion Cloud Subscription ARR in the...
Continua a leggere

Offerpad Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $234.2 million up from the second quarter and in line with guidance Company expects to achieve sustainable Adj...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php