Xperi Announces Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, will participate in the following event with the financial community.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference



November 16, 2023



Webcast: 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT



Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer



Robert Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

The Stephens fireside chat will be webcast. Interested parties can access the event on Xperi’s Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners and customers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Xperi Inc.



XPER-E

Contacts

Xperi Investor Contact:

Mike Iburg, VP, Investor Relations



+1 408-321-3827



ir@xperi.com

Xperi Media Contact:

Amy Brennan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications



+1 949-518-6846



amy.brennan@xperi.com