XP Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Summary

Operating Metrics (unaudited) 2Q23 2Q22 YoY 1Q23 QoQ Total Client Assets (in R$ bn) 1,024 846 21% 954 7% Total Net Inflow (in R$ bn) 22 43 -49% 16 36% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.30% 1.40% -10 bps 1.21% 9 bps Active clients (in ‘000s) 4,013 3,629 11% 3,966 1% Headcount (EoP) 6,002 6,339 -5% 6,146 -2% IFAs (in ‘000s) 14.1 11.3 25% 13.0 9% Retail DATs (in mn) 2.2 2.3 -4% 2.4 -8% Retirement Plans Client Assets (in R$ bn) 64 54 18% 62 4% Cards TPV (in R$ bn) 9.7 5.5 77% 8.6 13% Credit Portfolio (in R$ bn) 17.9 12.9 38% 17.5 2% Financial Metrics (in R$ mn) 2Q23 2Q22 YoY 1Q23 QoQ Gross revenue 3,728 3,618 3% 3,326 12% Retail 2,892 2,673 8% 2,569 13% Institutional 385 436 -12% 332 16% Corporate & Issuer Services 283 335 -15% 266 6% Other 167 173 -3% 158 6% Net Revenue 3,549 3,429 3% 3,134 13% Gross Profit 2,402 2,469 -3% 2,050 17% Gross Margin 67.7% 72.0% -433 bps 65.4% 227 bps EBT 968 867 12% 816 19% EBT Margin 27.3% 25.3% 198 bps 26.0% 123 bps Net Income 977 913 7% 796 23% Net Margin 27.5% 26.6% 91 bps 25.4% 213 bps Basic EPS (in R$) 1.85 1.63 13% 1.48 25% Diluted EPS (in R$) 1.83 1.58 16% 1.48 24% ROAE¹ 22.0% 22.9% -92 bps 18.7% 334 bps ROAA² 2.6% 3.2% -58 bps 2.4% 21 bps

__________________________________________ 1 – Annualized Return on Average Equity. 2 – Annualized Return on Average Adjusted Assets. Adjusted Assets excludes Retirement Plans Liabilities and Float Balance.

Discussion of Results

Total Gross Revenue

Gross revenue was R$3.7 billion in 2Q23, up 12% QoQ and 3% YoY, primarily driven by strong growth our Retail revenue.

Retail Revenue

(in R$ mn) 2Q23 2Q22 YoY 1Q23 QoQ Retail Revenue 2,892 2,673 8% 2,569 13% Equities 1,064 1,063 0% 1,069 0% Fixed Income 578 580 0% 332 74% Funds Platform 341 398 -14% 313 9% Retirement Plans 87 81 8% 87 0% Cards 232 116 100% 204 14% Credit 44 38 14% 41 6% Insurance 36 23 57% 32 11% Other Retail 511 375 36% 490 4% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.30% 1.40% -10 bps 1.21% 9 bps

Retail revenue was R$2.9 billion in 2Q23, up 13% QoQ and 8% YoY. Retail revenue growth was driven by a combination of:

(1) Stabilization in our Equities revenue on an annual and sequential basis;

(2) Sequential rebound in our Fixed Income revenue, which grew 74% QoQ due to the volume increase in the secondary markets for corporate bonds and bank funding instruments distributed on our platform;

(3) Strong continued growth in our New Verticals revenue (Retirement Plans, Cards, Credit, and Insurance), which grew their combined revenue 9% QoQ and 54% YoY; and

(4) An increase in our Float revenue (reported within Other Retail line) YoY.

Retail-related revenue in 2Q23 represented 78% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Take Rate

Annualized Retail Take Rate was 1.30% in 2Q23, up 9 bps QoQ. Excluding the one-time non-recurring loss in 1Q23, Annualized Retail Take Rate increased 4 bps QoQ.

Institutional Revenue

Institutional revenue was R$385 million in 2Q23, up 16% QoQ and down 12% YoY. Institutional revenue growth was driven by stronger sequential trading activity, especially from offshore desks.

Institutional revenue in 2Q23 accounted for 9% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Corporate & Issuer Services Revenue

Corporate & Issuer Services revenue totaled R$283 million in 2Q23, up 6% QoQ and down 15% YoY. The sequential increase in Corporate & Issuer Services revenue was related to the recent improvement in debt and equity capital markets activity, especially in the last weeks of June.

Corporate and Issuer Services related revenues in 2Q23 represented 5% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Other Revenue

Other revenue was R$167 million in 2Q23, up 6% QoQ and down 3% YoY.

Other revenue in 2Q23 accounted for 8% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Costs of Goods Sold and Gross Margin

Gross Margin was 67.7% in 2Q23 versus 65.4% in 1Q23 and 72.0% % in 2Q22. Excluding the one-time non-recurring loss in 1Q23, gross margin was up 58bps QoQ, mainly due to sequential improvement in revenue mix between products and channels.

SG&A Expenses

(in R$ mn) 2Q23 2Q22 YoY 1Q23 QoQ Total SG&A3 (1,246) (1,469) -15% (1,045) 19% People (899) (1,094) -18% (760) 18% Salary and Taxes (344) (372) -8% (378) -9% Bonuses (428) (522) -18% (329) 30% Share Based Compensation (127) (200) -36% (53) 139% Non-people (347) (375) -7% (285) 22% LTM Compensation Ratio4 26.8% 29.8% -305 bps 28.5% -170 bps LTM Efficiency Ratio5 38.3% 41.5% -312 bps 40.4% -201 bps Headcount (EoP) 6,002 6,339 -5% 6,146 -2%

SG&A3 expenses totaled R$1.2 billion in 2Q23, up 19% QoQ and down 15% YoY. The sequential increase is in line with our annual guidance of R$5.0 to 5.5 billion in total SG&A3 for the full year of 2023. The main increases in SG&A during the quarter came from:

(1) Bonuses, in line with capital markets improvement in the quarter;

(2) Share Based Compensation, coming back to normalized levels, after a one-off positive impact in 1Q23, due to headcount reduction; and

(3) Marketing expenses, which tend to be more seasonal.

Our last twelve months (LTM) compensation ratio4 in 2Q23 was 26.8%, an improvement from 29.8% and 28.5% in 2Q22 and 1Q23, respectively. Also, our LTM efficiency ratio5 reached 38.3% in 2Q23, compared to 41.5% and 40.4% in the same periods.

__________________________________________________ 3 – Total SG&A and non-people SG&A exclude revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3. 4 – Compensation ratio is calculated as People SG&A (Salary and Taxes, Bonuses and Share Based Compensation) divided by Net Revenue. 5 – Efficiency ratio is calculated as SG&A ex-revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3, and others divided by Net Revenue.

Earnings Before Taxes

EBT, a good proxy for earnings power, was R$968 million in 2Q23, up 19% QoQ and 12% YoY, mainly driven by improving operating leverage in the quarter. EBT Margin was 27.3%, up 123 bps QoQ and 198 bps YoY, in line with our medium-term annual guidance of 26% to 32% between 2023 and 2025.

Net Income and EPS

In 2Q23, Net Income was R$977 million, up 23% QoQ and 7% YoY. Basic EPS was R$1.85, up 25% QoQ and 13% YoY. Fully diluted EPS was R$1.83, up 24% QoQ and 16% YoY.

Other Information

For purposes of this release:

“Active Clients” means the total number of retail clients served through our XP Investimentos, Rico, Clear, XP Investments and XP Private (Europe) brands, with Client Assets above R$100.00 or that have transacted at least once in the last thirty days. For purposes of calculating this metric, if a client holds an account in more than one of the aforementioned entities, such client will be counted as one “active client” for each such account. For example, if a client holds an account in each of XP Investimentos and Rico, such client will count as two “active clients” for purposes of this metric.

“Client Assets” means the market value of all client assets invested through XP’s platform and that is related to reported Retail Revenue, including equities, fixed income securities, mutual funds (including those managed by XP Gestão de Recursos Ltda., XP Advisory Gestão de Recursos Ltda. and XP Vista Asset Management Ltda., as well as by third-party asset managers), pension funds (including those from XP Vida e Previdência S.A., as well as by third-party insurance companies), exchange traded funds, COEs (Structured Notes), REITs, and uninvested cash balances (Float Balances), among others. Although Client Assets includes custody from Corporate Clients that generate Retail Revenue, it does not include custody from institutional clients (asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies).

Rounding

We have made rounding adjustments to some of the figures included in this release. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Unaudited Managerial Income Statement (in R$ mn)

Managerial Income Statement 2Q23 2Q22 YoY 1Q23 QoQ Total Gross Revenue 3,728 3,618 3% 3,326 12% Retail 2,892 2,673 8% 2,569 13% Equities 1,064 1,063 0% 1,069 0% Fixed Income 578 580 0% 332 74% Funds Platform 341 398 -14% 313 9% Retirement Plans 87 81 8% 87 0% Cards 232 116 100% 204 14% Credit 44 38 14% 41 6% Insurance 36 23 57% 32 11% Other 511 375 36% 490 4% Institutional 385 436 -12% 332 16% Corporate & Issuer Services 283 335 -15% 266 6% Other 167 173 -3% 158 6% Net Revenue 3,549 3,429 3% 3,134 13% COGS (1,147) (960) 20% (1,084) 6% Gross Profit 2,402 2,469 -3% 2,050 17% Gross Margin 67.7% 72.0% -433 bps 65.4% 227 bps SG&A (1,246) (1,468) -15% (1,042) 20% People (899) (1,094) -18% (760) 18% Non-People (347) (374) -7% (282) 23% D&A (51) (56) -9% (48) 6% Interest expense on debt (152) (77) 98% (163) -6% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 15 (1) n.a. 19 -201% EBT 968 867 12% 816 19% EBT Margin 27.3% 25.3% 198 bps 26.0% 123 bps Tax Expense (Accounting) 9 45 -80% (20) -145% Tax expense (Tax Withholding in Funds)6 (168) (190) -12% (147) 14% Effective tax rate (Normalized) (14.0%) (13.7%) -29 bps (17.4%) 344 bps Net Income 977 913 7% 796 23% Net Margin 27.5% 26.6% 91 bps 25.4% 213 bps Adjustments 85 133 -36% 23 274% Adjusted Net Income7 1,062 1,046 2% 819 30% Adjusted Net Margin 29.9% 30.5% -57 bps 26.1% 381 bps

_______________________________________________________ 6 – Tax adjustments are related to tax withholding expenses that are recognized net in gross revenue. 7 – See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income.

Accounting Income Statement (in R$ mn)

Accounting Income Statement 2Q23 2Q22 YoY 1Q23 QoQ Net revenue from services rendered 1,483 1,553 -4% 1,346 10% Brokerage commission 488 500 -2% 494 -1% Securities placement 407 454 -10% 249 64% Management fees 419 478 -12% 382 10% Insurance brokerage fee 42 35 22% 41 2% Commission Fees 174 99 76% 189 -8% Other services 91 122 -25% 114 -20% Sales Tax and contributions on Services (139) (136) 2% (123) 13% Net income from financial instruments at amortized cost and at fair value through other comprehensive income 618 712 -13%. 502 23% Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 1,448 1,164 24% 1,286 13% Total revenue and income 3,549 3,429 3% 3,134 13% Operating costs (1,092) (958) 14% (1,017) 7% Selling expenses (45) (39) 15% (15) 203% Administrative expenses (1,276) (1,478) -14% (1,094) 17% Other operating revenues (expenses), net 24 (7) n.a. 19 30% Expected credit losses (55) (1) n.a. (68) -19% Interest expense on debt (152) (77) 98% (163) -6% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 15 (1) n.a. 19 -20% Income before income tax 968 867 12% 816 19% Income tax expense 9 45 -80% (20) -145% Net income for the period 977 913 7% 796 23%

Balance Sheet (in R$ mn)

Assets 2Q23 1Q23 Cash 2,916 3,089 Financial assets 216,446 180,185 Fair value through profit or loss 124,465 99,527 Securities 99,280 84,511 Derivative financial instruments 25,185 15,015 Fair value through other comprehensive income 33,091 29,145 Securities 33,091 29,145 Evaluated at amortized cost 58,890 51,514 Securities 7,824 10,905 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 15,786 11,830 Securities trading and intermediation 2,917 2,607 Accounts receivable 646 595 Loan Operations 24,088 23,107 Other financial assets 7,630 2,470 Other assets 6,498 6,194 Recoverable taxes 220 283 Rights-of-use assets 209 233 Prepaid expenses 4,270 4,250 Other 1,800 1,427 Deferred tax assets 1,532 1,582 Investments in associates and joint ventures 2,250 2,256 Property and equipment 301 304 Goodwill & Intangible assets 837 830 Total Assets 230,781 194,441

Liabilities 2Q23 1Q23 Financial liabilities 159,678 128,402 Fair value through profit or loss 40,800 26,545 Securities 14,554 11,472 Derivative financial instruments 26,247 15,073 Evaluated at amortized cost 118,877 101,857 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 34,623 25,921 Securities trading and intermediation 15,451 15,269 Financing instruments payable 51,931 46,482 Accounts payables 626 586 Borrowings – 1,825 Other financial liabilities 16,247 11,774 Other liabilities 52,520 48,916 Social and statutory obligations 947 503 Taxes and social security obligations 442 400 Private pension liabilities 50,907 47,806 Provisions and contingent liabilities 79 79 Other 146 127 Deferred tax liabilities 134 76 Total Liabilities 212,331 177,395 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent company 18,440 17,039 Issued capital 0 0 Capital reserve 16,523 19,195 Other comprehensive income 264 (48) Treasury (117) (2,903) Retained earnings 1,770 795 Non-controlling interest 9 7 Total equity 18,449 17,046 Total liabilities and equity 230,781 194,441

Float, Adjusted Gross Financial Assets and Net Asset Value

(in R$ mn)

We present Adjusted Gross Financial Assets because we believe this metric captures the liquidity that is, in fact, available to us, net of the portion of liquidity that is related to our Float Balance (and therefore attributable to clients).

