XP Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

To our shareholders

As we reflect on the journey of 2023, it’s evident that the year was both challenging and transformative for XP Inc. In an environment marked by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and the evolving needs of our clients, we kept our commitment to innovation, quality, and growth. This year was a demonstration of our resilience, agility, and the enduring strength of our business model.

Business Model Resilience

Despite the still challenging macroeconomic environment mentioned beforehand, 2023 was a year of significant achievements that continued to prove the resilience of our business model. On the second quarter of 2023, we were happy to celebrate the monumental milestone of surpassing R$1 trillion in Client Assets, a clear indicator of our growing market presence and the trust our clients place on us. This achievement underscores our position as a leader in the Brazilian financial services industry and highlights our potential for further growth, given our market share of less than 12% in investments for individuals.

Our resilience was further demonstrated through our financial performance. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, we reported record quarterly revenues and profitability, showcasing our ability to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain cost discipline. Our Earnings Before Tax (EBT) and Net Income saw year-over-year growth, reflecting our operational efficiency and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives.

Execution of Strategic Initiatives

Throughout the year, we continued to focus on our three key strategic pillars: 1. Leadership in investments, 2. Enhancement of our ability to cross-sell superior products and 3. Wholesale synergies. Central to these pillars is our commitment to a culture of quality – our third wave of differentiation. Also, during the year, we had the acquisition and subsequent integration of Banco Modal, which marked a significant step in our journey, expanding our capabilities and enhancing our product suite. This integration is almost complete by now, delivering revenue synergies and cost efficiencies.

Our New Verticals and Corporate & SMB initiatives continued to thrive, contributing significantly to our revenue diversification efforts, already contributing to more than 17% of our total gross revenue for the year, if we consider all the New Verticals, as we did on our Investor Day – including Retirement Plans, Cards, Credit, Insurance, FX, Global Investments and Digital Account. The recognition of our credit card as the Best in Brazil, recognized by Melhores Cartões, is evidence of our commitment to offer superior products and services.

Also, 2023 was marked by a strong focus on efficiency and cost discipline throughout the whole company, as we achieved an Efficiency Ratio of 36.3%, the lowest level since our IPO.

Distribution Channels Evolution

In our efforts to expand and diversify, we have positioned ourselves as a hub for entrepreneurs, consistently pioneering in our distribution channel efforts. Our strategy encompasses a broad spectrum of distribution channels, including B2B, B2C, wealth managers, broker as a service, and consultants, enabling us to reach a diverse client base and cater to their unique needs. This diversification allows us to be at the forefront of the financial services industry, adapting to changes and seizing opportunities with agility and foresight.

Democratizing Access to Premium Quality Services

A cornerstone of our mission this year has been to focus more on the quality of what we offer to our clients. We are dedicated to democratizing access to premium services which were previously available only to private clients. By extending these high-quality offerings to affluent clients, we are breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem with scalability. This initiative mirrors our past successes in making top-tier investment products accessible to a broader audience, underscoring our commitment to excellence in financial services.

Investing in Our People and Culture

Our success is linked to the dedication and talent of our team. In 2023, we focused on nurturing our culture of excellence and innovation. We made significant strides in expanding and empowering our network of Financial Advisors. Our commitment to providing our advisors with the best tools and technology has not only enhanced our service quality but also reinforced XP Inc. as the premier platform for financial advisors in Brazil.

While we are proud of our accomplishments, we acknowledge that there is still much to be done. Our efforts to increase penetration and provide the best banking experience to our clients and advisors continue to be a top priority. We are committed to enhancing our offerings and services to meet and exceed the expectations of those we serve.

Looking Forward

As we look to the future, we remain optimistic about our growth trajectory and the opportunities that lie ahead. While we recognize that there may be a delay for retail investors to shift their behavior in a more favorable market environment, we are confident that this positive cycle will come eventually. In the meantime, we will maintain our cost discipline and stay focused on delivering the quality and service excellence that our clients expect from us.

The initiation of the monetary easing cycle by the Central Bank and the improving market conditions are positive signals for our core investments business. We remain committed to driving our Return on Equity (ROE) growth through strategic earnings expansion and capital distributions to our shareholders.

In closing, I extend my deepest gratitude to our clients, executive partners, team members, and you, our shareholders, for your continued trust and support. Together, we are not only navigating the complexities of the present but also shaping a promising future for XP Inc. and the financial services industry in Brazil.

Thiago Maffra



CEO, XP Inc.

Summary

Operating Metrics (unaudited) 4Q23 4Q22 YoY 3Q23 QoQ 2023 2022 YoY Total Client Assets (in R$ bn) 1,122 946 19% 1,080 4% 1,122 946 19% Total Net Inflow (in R$ bn) 19 31 -40% 48 -61% 104 155 -33% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.27% 1.22% 5 bps 1.34% -7 bps 1.28% 1.29% -1 bps Active Clients (in ‘000s) 4,531 3,877 17% 4,413 3% 4,531 3,877 17% Headcount (EoP) 6,669 6,928 -4% 6,699 0% 6,669 6,928 -4% IFAs (in ‘000s) 14.3 12.3 16% 14.3 0% 14.3 12.3 16% Retail DATs (in mn) 2.2 2.7 -19% 2.1 3% 2.4 2.4 0% Retirement Plans Client Assets (in R$ bn) 73 61 21% 68 8% 73 61 21% Cards TPV (in R$ bn) 11.8 8.2 44% 10.7 10% 40.9 24.9 64% Credit Portfolio (in R$ bn) 21.0 17.1 23% 19.9 6% 21.0 17.1 23% Financial Metrics (in R$ mn) 4Q23 4Q22 YoY 3Q23 QoQ 2023 2022 YoY Gross revenue 4,309 3,337 29% 4,364 -1% 15,726 14,036 12% Retail 3,152 2,549 24% 3,179 -1% 11,791 10,157 16% Institutional 413 357 16% 386 7% 1,516 1,919 -21% Corporate & Issuer Services 508 275 85% 519 -2% 1,576 1,295 22% Other 236 156 52% 281 -16% 842 666 27% Net Revenue 4,046 3,177 27% 4,132 -2% 14,860 13,348 11% Gross Profit 2,753 2,067 33% 2,896 -5% 10,100 9,382 8% Gross Margin 68.1% 65.1% 299 bps 70.1% -202 bps 68.0% 70.3% -232 bps EBT 995 738 35% 1,157 -14% 3,936 3,445 14% EBT Margin 24.6% 23.2% 136 bps 28.0% -341 bps 26.5% 25.8% 68 bps Net Income 1,040 783 33% 1,087 -4% 3,899 3,580 9% Net Margin 25.7% 24.6% 107 bps 26.3% -59 bps 26.2% 26.8% -58 bps Basic EPS (in R$) 1.90 1.43 33% 1.99 -4% 7.22 6.44 12% Diluted EPS (in R$) 1.88 1.39 36% 1.96 -4% 7.16 6.25 15% ROAE¹ 21.1% 18.1% 293 bps 22.6% -152 bps 21.4% 22.8% -139 bps ROAA² 2.4% 2.4% 5 bps 2.6% -19 bps 2.5% 3.2% -66 bps

________________________ 1 – Annualized Return on Average Equity. 2 – Annualized Return on Average Adjusted Assets. Adjusted Assets excludes Retirement Plans Liabilities and Float Balance.

Discussion of Results

Total Gross Revenue



Gross Revenue was R$4.3 billion in 4Q23, down 1% QoQ and up 29% YoY, primarily driven by growth in our Retail revenue year-over-year. In 2023, Gross Revenue totaled R$15.7 billion, up 12% YoY, also led by Retail.

Retail Revenue

(in R$ mn) 4Q23 4Q22 YoY 3Q23 QoQ 2023 2022 YoY Retail Revenue 3,152 2,549 24% 3,179 -1% 11,791 10,157 16% Equities 1,180 995 19% 1,131 4% 4,444 4,276 4% Fixed Income 690 393 76% 718 -4% 2,318 1,886 23% Funds Platform 334 311 7% 323 3% 1,311 1,259 4% Retirement Plans 94 93 1% 98 -4% 365 333 10% Cards 306 234 30% 259 18% 1,001 593 69% Credit 46 47 -4% 49 -8% 180 160 12% Insurance 46 31 46% 36 28% 149 97 53% Other Retail 457 443 3% 565 -19% 2,023 1,553 30% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.27% 1.22% 5 bps 1.34% -7 bps 1.28% 1.29% -1 bps

Retail revenue was R$3.2 billion in 4Q23, down 1% QoQ and up 29% YoY. Sequential Retail revenue was impacted by a positive seasonality in Cards revenue, which increased 18% QoQ, partially offset by sequential decline in the quarter in Fixed Income revenue, and lack of Expert event related revenue in the quarter.

In 2023, Retail revenue totaled R$11.8 billion, up 16% YoY. Annual growth was mainly led by:

1) Other Retail Revenue, especially due to Float and Digital Account revenue;



2) Fixed Income, after a strong recovery in DCM activity in the second semester; and



3) Cards, with a 69% revenue growth YoY.

Retail-related revenue in 4Q23 represented 76% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement. For 2023, Retail-related revenue represented 76% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Take Rate



Annualized Retail Take Rate was 1.27% in 4Q23, down 7bps QoQ. Retail Take Rate for 2023 was 1.28%, down 1bps YoY.

Institutional Revenue



Institutional revenue was R$413 million in 4Q23, up 7% QoQ and 16% YoY. For 2023, Institutional revenue decreased 21% to R$1.5 billion, mainly driven by lower trading volumes in B3.

Institutional revenue in 4Q23 accounted for 6% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement. For 2023, Institutional revenue accounted for 8% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Corporate & Issuer Services Revenue



Corporate & Issuer Services revenue totaled R$508 million in 4Q23, down 2% QoQ and up 85% YoY, supported by another strong quarter of DCM activity and also a strong contribution of M&A.

In 2023, Corporate and Issuer Services revenue increased 22% YoY to R$1.6 billion. Year-over-year growth was led by a strong pick-up in DCM activity in the second half of the year, and the continuous expansion of our Corporate franchise.

Corporate and Issuer Services related revenues in 4Q23 represented 7% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement. In 2023, Corporate and Issuer Services related revenues represented 7% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Other Revenue



Other revenue was R$236 million in 4Q23, down 16% QoQ and up 52% YoY.

Other revenue in 4Q23 accounted for 11% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement. In 2023, Other revenue accounted for 10% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement.

Costs of Goods Sold and Gross Margin



Gross Margin was 68.1% in 4Q23 versus 70.1% in 3Q23 and 65.1% in 4Q22. Sequential decrease in gross margin was mainly related to revenue mix between products and channels in the quarter. In 2023, Gross Margin was 68.0%, a 232bps decrease YoY mainly related to change in revenue mix between products and channels and relative increase in expected credit losses due to ongoing growth of our Cards business.

SG&A Expenses2

(in R$ mn) 4Q23 4Q22 YoY 3Q23 QoQ 2023 2022 YoY Total SG&A (1,553) (1,377) 13% (1,547) 0% (5,391) (5,602) -4% People (1,022) (892) 15% (1,048) -2% (3,728) (3,943) -5% Salary and Taxes (393) (337) 17% (396) -1% (1,510) (1,432) 5% Bonuses (462) (379) 22% (486) -5% (1,705) (1,764) -3% Share Based Compensation (166) (176) -6% (166) 0% (513) (747) -31% Non-people (532) (485) 10% (499) 7% (1,663) (1,659) 0% LTM Compensation Ratio 25.1% 29.5% -446 bps 25.7% -63 bps 25.1% 29.5% -446 bps LTM Efficiency Ratio 36.3% 42.0% -569 bps 37.3% -99 bps 36.3% 42.0% -569 bps Headcount (EoP) 6,669 6,928 -4% 6,699 0% 6,669 6,928 -4%

________________________ 3 – Total SG&A and non-people SG&A exclude revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3. 4 – Compensation ratio is calculated as People SG&A (Salary and Taxes, Bonuses and Share Based Compensation) divided by Net Revenue. 5 – Efficiency ratio is calculated as SG&A ex-revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3, and others divided by Net Revenue.

SG&A3 expenses totaled R$1.6 billion in 4Q23, relatively flat QoQ and up 13% YoY. Total SG&A³ for 2023 stood at R$5.4 billion, within our annual guidance from R$5.0 to 5.5 billion, even after Modal’s inclusion in the second half of the year.

Our last twelve months (LTM) compensation ratio4 in 4Q23 was 25.1%, an improvement from 29.5% and 25.7% in 4Q22 and 3Q23, respectively. Also, our LTM efficiency ratio5 reached 36.3% in 4Q23, the lowest level since IPO, reinforcing once again our focus on cost discipline.

Earnings Before Taxes



EBT, a good proxy for earnings power, was R$995 million in 4Q23, down 14% QoQ and up 35% YoY. EBT Margin was 24.6%, down 341bps QoQ and up 136 bps YoY. In 2023, EBT stood at R$3.9 billion, up 14% YoY, and annual EBT Margin stood at 26.5%, in line with our medium-term annual guidance of 26% to 32% between 2023 and 2025.

Net Income and EPS



In 4Q23, Net Income was R$1.0 billion, down 4% QoQ and up 33% YoY. Basic EPS was R$1.90, down 4% QoQ and up 33% YoY. Fully diluted EPS was R$1.88 for the quarter, down 4% QoQ and up 36% YoY.

In 2023, Net Income totaled R$3.9 billion, up 9% YoY. Basic EPS was R$7.22, up 12% YoY, while fully diluted EPS was R$7.16, up 15% YoY.

ROTE6 and ROAE7



Starting this quarter, we now present Return on Tangible Equity, which excludes Intangibles and Goodwill. We believe this is a more accurate reflection of our company’s true operations, allowing investors more meaningful comparisons with our peers.

In 4Q23, ROTE6 was 25.5%, down 19bps QoQ and up 570bps YoY. Our ROTE6 for 2023 stood at 25.0%, down 23bps YoY. Our ROAE7 in 4Q23 was 21.1%, down 152bps QoQ and up 293bps YoY. Our ROAE7 for 2023 stood at 21.4%, down 139bps YoY.

________________________ 6 – Annualized Return on Tangible Common Equity, calculated as Annualized Net Income over Tangible Common Equity, which excludes Intangibles and Goodwill, net of deferred taxes. 7 – Annualized Return on Average Equity.

Other Information

Webcast and Conference Call Information



The Company will host a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET (7:00 pm BRT). To participate in the earnings webcast please subscribe at 4Q23 Earnings Web Meeting. The replay will be available on XP’s investor relations website at https://investors.xpinc.com/.

