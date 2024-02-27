XP Inc Announces New Share Repurchase Program

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program, which aims to neutralize future shareholder dilution due to the vesting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) from the Company’s long-term incentive plan. The Company proposes to undertake a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Board can annually, in each calendar year, approve the repurchase by the Company of a number of Class A Common Shares equal to the number of RSUs that have vested or will vest during the current calendar year.

Under the approved repurchase program for 2024, XP may repurchase up to 2,500,000 Class A Common Shares within the period commencing on February 28, 2024, and ending on December 27, 2024. Such purchases shall occur in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, depending upon market conditions. XP’s board of directors will review the repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the repurchase program. XP expects to utilize its existing cash to fund repurchases made under the repurchase program.

The board of directors of XP has authorized management to appoint a broker for the repurchase program to purchase the Class A common shares on its behalf in the open market. Such purchases may benefit from the safe harbors provided by Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1, promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the repurchase program will depend on several factors, including constraints specified in the Rule 10b-18, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The repurchase program does not obligate XP to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

