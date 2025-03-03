Xonar Technology Inc. Names Paul Sarnese to Advisory Board

Healthcare Security and Safety Leader Joins Xonar as Company Expands TruePort® Screening Solution into Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#hospitals--Xonar Technology Inc., developer of next-generation contactless security screening systems, has named Paul Sarnese, a leading healthcare security consultant, to the company’s advisory board.

Sarnese joins prominent leaders and technology experts on Xonar®’s advisory board as the company launches its AI-empowered TruePort® screening devices in sports venues and other facilities. Sarnese’s experience will be pivotal as Xonar supports California healthcare facilities in complying with Assembly Bill 2975, which mandates the use of enhanced weapons-screening and threat detection devices in hospitals.

“Xonar is committed to delivering the most advanced, portable screening system to all sectors. With Paul joining our advisory board, Xonar welcomes a seasoned individual in the healthcare space highlighting our dedication to providing innovative security solutions to the hospital industry,” says Hans Hufschmid, Xonar’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “We are very pleased to have Paul’s expertise guiding us.”

With more than 25 years of experience as a security and safety executive, Paul is currently owner of Secured & Prepared Consulting, which has provided numerous companies with customized workplace violence, safety, security, emergency management, and regulatory compliance assessments. He is past president of the International Association of Hospital Security and Safety and is a sought-after speaker and author on workplace safety.

Xonar Technology Inc. is at the forefront of security screening innovation, blending advanced multi-sensor technology, cutting-edge image processing, AI, and cloud computing to minimize human error and maximize throughput and accuracy. Xonar offers two products: TruePort®, a state-of-the-art multi-sensor screening technology using machine learning and artificial intelligence to discern threats from everyday items, regardless of metallic content; and TrueScanTM, an AI-empowered portable X-ray system. TruePort’s multi-sensor technology preserves individual privacy and the dual built-in cameras allow for biometric authentication for streamlined ticketing and access control.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated Xonar TruePort as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. The National Center for Spectator Sports and Security (NCS4) evaluated Xonar TruePort’s ability to detect concealed weapons. The evaluation matrix covered a wide range of functions, including weapon detection, speed of detection, placement detection, alerts, wireless interface, event reporting, outcome reporting, and user interface. The overall composite score of 2.93, out of a possible 3.00, showed that all capabilities were successfully demonstrated.

