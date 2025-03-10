Xonar Technology Inc. Names Michael Brletich as Chief Operating Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Xonar Technology Inc., a leader in next-generation contactless security screening systems, has appointed Michael Brletich, a senior manager with Amazon and industry veteran in international product development, as its Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Brletich is an experienced industry veteran in international product development. He was most recently at Amazon where he led a team responsible for over $15 billion lifetime spend across 30 active programs. His 25-year career in supply chain and engineering has included leadership positions at Cisco, General Motors, ITW, and Motorola as well as a successful startup.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to Xonar,” says Hans Hufschmid, Xonar’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “His proven track record in driving growth and revenues, successful product launches, engineering and global supply chain management aligns well with Xonar’s strategy and future objectives.”

Mr. Brletich joins Xonar as the company ramps up deployment of its AI-empowered TruePort® and TrueScanTM screening devices in a wide range of sectors, including sports venues, corporate offices, hospitals and other facilities requiring next-generation, cost-efficient threat detection solutions.

Mr. Brletich said, “I look forward to bringing my expertise and extensive network to Xonar at such a pivotal time of growth and technological innovation in security screening.”

Mr. Brletich received his Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University. He is also the holder of four design patents.

ABOUT XONAR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Xonar Technology Inc. is at the forefront of security screening innovation, blending advanced multi-sensor technology, cutting-edge image processing, AI, and cloud computing to minimize human error and maximize throughput and accuracy. Xonar offers two products: TruePort®, a state-of-the-art multi-sensor screening technology using machine learning and artificial intelligence to discern threats from everyday items, regardless of metallic content; and TrueScanTM, an AI-empowered portable X-ray system. TruePort’s multi-sensor technology preserves individual privacy, and the dual built-in cameras allow for biometric authentication for streamlined ticketing and access control.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated Xonar TruePort as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. The National Center for Spectator Sports and Security (NCS4) evaluated Xonar TruePort’s ability to detect concealed weapons. The evaluation matrix covered a wide range of functions, including weapon detection, speed of detection, placement detection, alerts, wireless interface, event reporting, outcome reporting, and user interface. The overall composite score of 2.93, out of a possible 3.00, showed that all capabilities were successfully demonstrated.

To learn more, visit: www.xonar.com

