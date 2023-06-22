XONA Systems Appoints Ron Fabela as Field CTO

ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XONA Systems, the frictionless secure user access platform deployed on a Zero-Trust Architecture and purpose-built for operational technologies (OT), today announced the addition of a recognized ICS security expert as its Field CTO.

“As we continue our rapid growth, the addition of Ron Fabela as our Field CTO adds a known entity to our leadership team with a track record of ongoing success,” said Bill Moore, founder and CEO at XONA. “As XONA’s Field CTO, Ron brings over 20+ years of cybersecurity experience, and a deep understanding of cybersecurity for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT), across multiple critical infrastructure (CI) sectors.”

Ron worked onsite at power generation stations, offshore oil rigs, oil refineries, and more and is an expert in performing NERC CIP, NIST, and NEI 08-09 assessments. He also performed hundreds of vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, and threat assessments against live production systems in the Electricity and Oil & Gas sectors. More recently, Ron applied his field knowledge to products and technologies that support security and industrial operators.

A key focus at XONA will be to ensure that the XONA Platform best reflects the needs of the OT operators and Administrators using our secure user access solution. In that capacity, Ron will work closely with our customers, prospects and cybersecurity experts across various critical infrastructure sectors, and our Field, Marketing, and Product teams.

Before joining XONA, Ron was CTO & Co-Founder of SynSaber – creator of a highly regarded industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats at the industrial edge. For the past 25 years, he has held various ICS cybersecurity roles at companies such as Gravwell, Dragos, Lockheed Martin, and Booz Allen Hamilton and served active duty in the United States Air Force defending systems worldwide.

“I am passionate about the ICS community, and I dedicated my career to championing on their behalf,” said Fabela. “It’s an honor to join XONA’s team to solve the real-world challenge of securely and safely accessing ICS environments. The regulatory and business demand for implementing access technologies that support a zero-trust architecture is increasing as the attack surface for CI continues to expand and evolve. Evolving secure access for ICS is critical, and I am thrilled to be part of the XONA team that is leading the effort.”

About XONA

XONA enables frictionless user access that’s purpose-built for operational technology (OT) and other critical infrastructure (CI) systems. Technology agnostic and configured in minutes, XONA’s proprietary protocol isolation and Zero Trust architecture immediately eliminates common attack vectors while giving authorized users seamless and secure control of operational technology from any location or device. With integrated MFA, user-to-asset access controls, user session analytics, and automatic video recording, XONA is the single, secure portal that connects the cyber-physical world and enables critical operations to happen from anywhere with total confidence and trust. Learn more by following XONA on LinkedIn or visiting https://www.xonasystems.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michelle Yusupov



Hi-Touch PR



yusupov@hi-touchpr.com

443-857-9468