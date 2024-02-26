XO Health Selects League to Power Industry’s First Fully Integrated Digital Member Experience

The collaboration aims to deliver best-in-class navigation and advocacy support for ASO members

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–League and XO Health announced today an agreement to deliver a next-generation member experience for self-insured employers. The partnership will bring the industry’s most unified and integrated digital experience to market, including personalized navigation and advocacy support. Powered by League, the industry’s leading healthcare consumer experience platform, this collaboration is the latest step in XO Health’s journey to create a modern health plan and build a new blueprint for healthcare.





“League’s rigorous approach to dynamic, consumer-driven healthcare solutions is in complete alignment with our commitment to ensuring that every member receives the care, service and advocacy that is right for them, no matter where they are in their health journey,” said Swati Mathai, founder and CEO of XO Health. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our partner ecosystem and look forward to working with their team to build a truly transformative employee healthcare experience.”

League will work closely with the industry experts at XO Health to design and architect a frictionless member experience that fully integrates medical, pharmacy and behavioral health support, as well as administration and XO Health’s proprietary provider network. For employers, this unique offering will enable best-in-class employee support without compromising on outcomes or adding to their administrative workload.

With hundreds of customers, including organizations such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Manulife and Highmark Health, League’s healthcare CX platform empowers payers, providers and consumer health partners to build and deploy high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. The platform technology pioneer has raised over $220 million in venture capital to date, with their most recent round being led by TDM Growth Partners, known investors in Square, Twilio and Slack.

XO Health is the first health plan designed by and for self-insured employers to create a more unified health experience for everyone. The plan, which works solely with self-insured employers, redefines how health benefits are designed and delivered. Through an innovative technology-led approach, XO is eliminating the deeply entrenched system inefficiencies that plague legacy health and pharmacy plans. Their unique business model connects the interests of all stakeholders, making it possible for employers to offer solutions that meet the needs of their workforce.

“We’re pleased to partner with the innovative team at XO Health,” said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. “From the beginning, it was clear that our two organizations shared a common vision: just as health should be holistic, so too should the digital experience. This partnership isn’t merely conceptual; together, we’ll deliver the industry’s first fully integrated member experience.”

XO Health and League intend to deploy the platform in fall 2024.

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers and consumer health partners build on League’s healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.

XO Health is a groundbreaking new health plan on a mission to fix healthcare for employers and the employees and families they cover. The XO Health platform enables greater alignment across healthcare benefits and healthcare delivery, making it easy to achieve better outcomes. Physicians are rewarded, not hassled for delivering the right high-quality care; plan members can connect to care on their own terms with zero anxiety; and employers have the visibility and control they need to offer responsible and meaningful coverage. With a new blueprint and an unparalleled team of industry leaders, XO Health is uniquely positioned to disrupt the healthcare landscape and deliver the transformative change the industry deserves. To learn more, please visit www.xohealth.com.

