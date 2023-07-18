XiFin Wins Two 2023 Top Workplaces Awards

Leader in RCM solutions for diagnostics and pharmacy earns national and healthcare industry recognition as an employer of choice for excelling in workplace culture

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalpathology—XiFin, a leading provider of innovative technologies and services that deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity, announced today that it has earned Top Workplaces 2023: USA and Top Workplaces 2023: Healthcare Industry from Energage, the research company with more than 17 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations. Based solely on employee feedback, these two awards follow XiFin’s earlier recognition as a Top Workplaces for Cultural Excellence 2022: Woman-Led Business, which celebrates outstanding organizations whose most senior leader is a woman and have built outstanding employee-focused workplace cultures that perform.









The Top Workplaces USA award recognizes companies at the national level that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. On the industry side, Energage named XiFin as Top Workplaces 2023: Healthcare Industry for the company’s investment in their employees’ wellbeing, satisfaction and fulfillment while leading in the healthcare industry.

The Top Workplaces program surveys and celebrates people-first organizations nationally, across 60 regional markets, and within industry sectors. The award marks XiFin as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in a workplace culture that fosters innovation and employee engagement. Top Workplaces awards highlight the exceptional work culture, growth opportunities, competitive advantage, and the promise of employee happiness and success. Details about how XiFin builds a great workplace culture are available here.

“Making employee engagement a top priority and building a culture of excellence with a people-first approach have been vital to our company’s success,” said Lâle White, executive chair and CEO at XiFin. “Our company culture is at the heart of our teams’ high performance, allowing us to attract and keep top talent in our industry and to ultimately provide solutions that deliver ‘The Power to Do Good.’”

“Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

About XiFin

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers healthcare organizations to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovative technologies and services, we deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity. Our solutions enable organizations to achieve stronger finances, streamline operations, and develop industry-leading business strategies. XiFin solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more.

