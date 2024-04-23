XiFin to Highlight Impact of FDA Regulations, Other Disruptive Forces Facing Hospitals, Independent Labs, and Pathology Practices at 29th Annual Executive War College

XiFin Executive Chair and CEO Lâle White Keynote to Kick Off General Speaking Sessions As Industry Prepares for Critical Policy Changes

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalpathology—XiFin, Inc., a leading provider of innovative healthcare information technologies and services that deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity, will showcase forward-thinking insights, speaking at four sessions and two panels at the 29th Annual Executive War College on Diagnostics, Clinical Laboratory, and Pathology Management conference. Leveraging insights on big data gleaned from its experienced team of industry leading executives and award-winning platform, XiFin leaders plan to drive strategic, financial, and operational discussions.









XiFin Executive Chair and CEO Lâle White will deliver a keynote focusing on the new regulations and market forces that will impact the diagnostic industry. Chief among these is the FDA’s bid for control of laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) and concerns surrounding Medicare Advantage programs. White aims to provide a grounding on these and other challenges to help attendees navigate the policy environment as they make institutional decisions in the coming year.

In addition, XiFin will share its new White Paper “Guide to AI-Enabled Revenue Cycle Management for Molecular Diagnostics and Pathology Practices” with all attendees. This paper demonstrates XiFin’s unique approach to facilitating organizational transition from complexity to clarity through AI-enabled workflows, which improve operational and financial performance, allowing customers to expand their impact in a timely manner. Furthermore, XiFin will reaffirm its commitment to innovation, expertise, and advocacy through focused initiatives that leverage big data, including XiFin’s Payor Rate Transparency Monitor and Lab Volume Index.

Who: Featured XiFin speakers at this conference include: Keynote: Big Changes in Healthcare: New Regulations and New Diagnostics Players Poised to Reshape Lab Testing – Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lâle White

Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lâle White Panel: Timing and Implications of FDA LDT Rule; Reforms to CLIA Regulations; Wider Use of Z-Code by Payers – Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lâle White

Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lâle White Latest Trends in Managing Denials and Appeals of Clinical Lab and Pathology Claims – Senior Director, Pathology and Strategic Development, Diana Richard and Associate Vice President, RCM Systems and Analytics, Stephanie Denham

Senior Director, Pathology and Strategic Development, Diana Richard and Associate Vice President, RCM Systems and Analytics, Stephanie Denham How AI Is Reshaping Revenue Cycle Management – Senior Vice President, Engineering and Analytics, Jeff Carmichael and Vice President, Product and Partner Marketing, Sandra Greefkes

Senior Vice President, Engineering and Analytics, Jeff Carmichael and Vice President, Product and Partner Marketing, Sandra Greefkes Panel: Developing and Enhancing Win/Win Relationships That Add Value to Key Payers and Health Plans in Your Region – Senior Director, Revenue and Payor Optimization, Clarisa Blattner

Senior Director, Revenue and Payor Optimization, Clarisa Blattner Expanding Your Lab’s Market Access: Leveraging Existing Contracts to Increase Covered Testing Services, Gain Provider Status with New Payers, and Negotiate More Reimbursement – Vice President and Head of Specialty RCM, Heather Agostinelli, Senior Director of Revenue and Payor Optimization, Clarisa Blattner, and strategic partner and industry expert on market access, Debbie Windsor When: April 29th – May 1st, 2024 Where: Hyatt Regency New Orleans 601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113 Contact: Audrey Chang (202) 489-8634 or a.chang@togorun.com

About XiFin

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers healthcare organizations to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovative AI-enabled technologies and services, we deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity. The company’s revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, laboratory information system, and patient engagement solutions enable organizations to achieve stronger finances, streamline operations, and develop industry-leading business strategies. XiFin solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more.

