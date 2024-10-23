XiFin Pharmacy Solutions Invites Pharmacy Professionals to Share Insights on the Critical Success Factors to Forge the Future of Pharmacy Care

2025 Pharmacy Transformation Study to explore evolving expectations for pharmacists and the multi-faceted and systemic approach needed to make it a reality to enhance patient access and equity

This American Pharmacists Month, XiFin Pharmacy Solutions invites pharmacy professionals to participate in the 2025 Pharmacy Transformation Study aimed at uncovering critical success factors that will shape the future of pharmacy care. As evidence mounts regarding the increasing impact of pharmacists on health outcomes, this survey builds on the findings of the 2024 Pharmacy Transformation Study conducted by XiFin Pharmacy Solutions. It seeks to explore how pharmacists are bridging primary care gaps and transforming pharmacies into essential health and wellness hubs, especially in underserved areas. For instance, by using new alerting technology, participating pharmacies successfully increased companion pneumococcal immunizations by 28%, a notable increase considering, during the 2021-2022 influenza season, only about 49.4% of US adults were vaccinated against the flu. The 2025 survey seeks to understand the opportunities and gaps that exist as pharmacists expand their services.









“Pharmacists are at the heart of healthcare transformation,” said David Pope, Chief Pharmacy Officer at XiFin. “As trusted healthcare providers, they are increasingly relied upon to deliver clinical services, help manage chronic conditions and contribute to preventive care. We are incredibly proud to support these healthcare champions by providing them with the solutions they need to continue delivering exceptional care. Their expertise, compassion, and commitment inspire us, and we look forward to continuing this journey alongside them.”

Pharmacists at the Forefront: Key Areas for the 2025 Study

Findings from the 2024 Pharmacy Transformation Study emphasized the expanding role of pharmacists in healthcare, revealing significant growth opportunities for pharmacies offering a wider range of clinical services, including generating new revenue. With pharmacies increasingly filling community healthcare gaps, the 2025 study will probe deeper into the people, process and technology considerations and investments needed to fuel growth opportunities, including:

Value-Based Care Transition : examine how the ongoing shift from fee-for-service to value-based care presents a key opportunity for pharmacists, who will increasingly be recognized as vital partners in delivering holistic care while improving access for underserved populations

: examine how the ongoing shift from fee-for-service to value-based care presents a key opportunity for pharmacists, who will increasingly be recognized as vital partners in delivering holistic care while improving access for underserved populations Chronic Care Management: capture views on expanding pharmacist-led chronic care management for complex, medication-heavy conditions that require multiple therapies and ongoing monitoring and support

capture views on expanding pharmacist-led chronic care management for complex, medication-heavy conditions that require multiple therapies and ongoing monitoring and support Closing Revenue Gaps Related to Clinical Services and Specialty Medications : examine the potential unrealized revenue related to clinical services delivery and specialty therapeutics, enabling pharmacies to enhance their financial sustainability while also increasing essential patient care as the state-level scope of pharmacist-led care continues to expand

: examine the potential unrealized revenue related to clinical services delivery and specialty therapeutics, enabling pharmacies to enhance their financial sustainability while also increasing essential patient care as the state-level scope of pharmacist-led care continues to expand Pharmacies as Health and Wellness Hubs: explore increases in clinical services such as screenings, education and preventative care reflecting the industry’s shift toward a more integrated healthcare model. This includes immunizations, which are now a standard offering at many pharmacies, with 75% of 2024 respondents offering these services

explore increases in clinical services such as screenings, education and preventative care reflecting the industry’s shift toward a more integrated healthcare model. This includes immunizations, which are now a standard offering at many pharmacies, with 75% of 2024 respondents offering these services Payor Dynamics and Pharmacy Claim Processing: examine the status of existing and future payor contracts, awareness of different pharmacy billing pathways and the expected shifts in the coming years

Supporting Pharmacists with Innovative Solutions and Insight

XiFin recently hosted the “Forging the Future of Pharmacy” webinar, led by David Pope, to advocate for expanded pharmacy care. The panel was comprised of industry experts from organizations including Kroger Health, Blue Cross of North Carolina, American Pharmacists Association (APhA), Alston & Bird, and Rational 360, who discussed collaborative strategies for pharmacists, physicians, payors, and legislators to enhance pharmacy care and establish pharmacies as the true front door of healthcare during this pivotal moment.

“XiFin Pharmacy Solutions celebrates American Pharmacists Month by acknowledging the invaluable contributions of pharmacists and their ongoing commitment to patient care and health outcomes – this month and every day,” added Pope. “By leveraging advanced data analytics and clinical integration, XiFin Pharmacy Solutions empowers pharmacists to enhance patient care, streamline workflows, and improve financial performance.”

As pharmacists continue to evolve their roles, XiFin Pharmacy Solutions remains committed to providing cutting-edge technology and data-driven tools such as the Pharmacy Payor Rate Transparency Monitor that enable pharmacies to better engage with the payor community. The Monitor provides pharmacies with billing code-level insights into contracted payor reimbursement rates. This critical comparative data empowers pharmacy teams to proactively engage payors to advance market access and payor contracting discussions, ultimately championing more access and equity for patients in communities across the country. XiFin Pharmacy Solutions added pharmacy data to its monitor earlier in 2024 to respond to a gap in a cross section of payor insight that is needed for healthcare stakeholders.

About XiFin Pharmacy Solutions

XiFin Pharmacy Solutions is a portfolio of software and services designed to help pharmacies achieve a stronger financial base and optimized and automated workflows. With over 25 years of experience, we leverage our unique market insight, pharmacy workflow expertise, and extensive industry knowledge to deliver valuable solutions to our customers. We provide medical billing, enterprise revenue cycle management, clinical documentation and workflow enablement, and patient communication software for pharmacies. Our smart clinical messaging capabilities can identify immunization or other clinical service opportunities within the pharmacist’s workflow, which drives value and delivers real results. XiFin currently serves over 30,000 pharmacies, connects to hundreds of payors and touches millions of patient lives. For more information, visit pharmacy.xifin.com.

About XiFin

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers healthcare organizations to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovative AI-enabled technologies and services, we deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity. The company’s revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, laboratory information system, and patient engagement solutions enable organizations to achieve stronger finances, streamline operations, and develop industry-leading business strategies. XiFin solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more.

