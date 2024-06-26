XiFin Executive Team Recognized for Business Leadership Nationally and in San Diego, As Three Founders Celebrate Key 25th Anniversary

CEO Lâle White Nominated as Finalist for “CEO of the Year” by San Diego Business Journal; CFO Erik Sallee Leads CNBC CFO Panel and Featured on PYMNTS.com

Achieving a stronger financial base with optimized and automated workflows, giving employees and customers alike THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ for the communities they serve, XiFin announced that Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lâle White has been nominated by the editors of San Diego Business Journal as “CEO of the Year.” White, fresh from delivering the state of the diagnostics industry keynote address at the 29th Annual Executive War College on Diagnostics, Clinical Laboratory, and Pathology Management conference, is one of an elite selection of CEOs recognized for her leadership.

White was recognized specifically for driving the healthcare IT leader’s more than 1,000 employees to optimize the financial sustainability of diagnostic providers, specialty physician groups, health systems, and pharmacies while also helping them enhance their patient’s experiences. Co-founded by Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lâle White, Chief Product Officer Mike Coats, and Chief Technology Officer Jeffrey Yates, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the company’s first customer, XiFin is a leading provider of SaaS-based revenue cycle management (RCM), and workflow automation solutions.

“As it does every year, the San Diego Business Journal is pleased to spotlight the accomplishments of San Diego’s leading CEOs and their positive impact on the Community of Business,” said Jeff Clemetson, editor-in-chief of the San Diego Business Journal.

XiFin’s Chief Financial Officer Erik Sallee was recognized by the CFO community at a recent CNBC-sponsored “CFO Focus,” where he led an engaging conversation about the state of the economy and its impact on business with fellow CFOs. Many of the themes raised during the CNBC roundtable discussion were featured in the PYMNTS.com interview issued on June 20.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized by our peers in San Diego and across this great country. All that we do would not be possible without the daily work of our customers and dedicated team members who help America’s clinicians, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals tap into medical billing opportunities and tackle collection challenges for essential healthcare services while remaining focused on furthering innovations that enhance the quality of care,” said Lâle White, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of XiFin. “The recognition, coming on the heels of the recent Drug Store News REX Award for retail technology excellence, only inspire our teams to rededicate our support for the enduring future of America’s healthcare ecosystem.”

The recent recognition follows a series of key milestones for the company:

Prestigious Drug Store News (DSN) Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology and Automation for helping pharmacies achieve a stronger financial base with optimized and automated workflows.

XiFin CEO state of the industry keynote at the 29th Annual Executive War College on Diagnostics, Clinical Laboratory, and Pathology Management conference.

2024 Black Book Award for the highest client satisfaction in RCM and underscores the company’s continued momentum in healthcare revenue cycle management and related technology services.

