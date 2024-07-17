XiFin CEO Lâle White Named “CEO of the Year” by San Diego Business Journal

Recognition Follows Recent Company Growth and Milestones

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalpathology—XiFin, Inc., a leading provider of innovative healthcare information technologies and services that deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity, today announced that its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lâle White, has been honored with the prestigious “CEO of the Year” award by the San Diego Business Journal in the Private Company, Large Category.









“The San Diego Business Journal congratulates Lâle White and all of those honored during our CEO of the Year Awards,” said Jeff Clemetson, editor-in-chief at San Diego Business Journal. “They are part of the reason San Diego has such a vibrant community of business.”

Under the visionary leadership of Lâle White, and through the efforts of the XiFin team, the company is proud of its success in optimizing the patient experience and financial sustainability of diagnostic providers, specialty physician groups, health systems, and pharmacies. Named to the Inc. 5000 with 165% growth in revenues over three years, the company supports nearly 75% of the largest public laboratories, four out of five of the top integrated delivery networks, and over 30,000 retail pharmacies, including 11 of the 13 largest retail pharmacy chains.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honor and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire XiFin team,” said Lâle White. “In our challenging healthcare ecosystem, optimizing healthcare operations and advancing quality care requires ongoing innovation, expertise, and advocacy—something our team has delivered since our founding. I am incredibly appreciative of our achievements and the growth of our company. As a part of that growth, we are excited about the new executive talent we’ve attracted, including Harley Ross and Erik Sallee, who bolster our efforts in delivering market-leading revenue cycle healthcare solutions.”

Recent recognitions for XiFin’s new executives include

The selection of Harley Ross, Chief Commercial Officer at XiFin, as a member of the new American Telemedicine Association Leadership Council. The council aims to convene senior-level executives from leading member organizations to foster collaborative problem-solving and accelerate practical solutions to current healthcare challenges.

Recognition by the CFO community for XiFin’s Chief Financial Officer Erik Sallee at two events: CNBC-sponsored “CFO Focus,” where he discussed the state of the economy and its impact on business with fellow CFOs; in an illuminating interview with PYMNTS, where Sallee shared his perspective on the evolving role of the CFO.

About XiFin

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers healthcare organizations to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovative AI-enabled technologies and services, we deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity. The company’s revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, laboratory information system, and patient engagement solutions enable organizations to achieve stronger finances, streamline operations, and develop industry-leading business strategies. XiFin solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more.

