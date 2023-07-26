 Xfinity Mobile Offers Superior Flexibility with New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

New and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off a new Samsung phone, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Samsung announced its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, which will be available starting August 11. Starting today for pre-order, Xfinity Mobile, one of the fastest-growing and flexible mobile providers, and Comcast Business Mobile are offering three exclusive deals for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones.









Exclusive Offers

New and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off any Samsung flagship phone with an eligible trade-in, including the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. New customers are eligible with no need to port their line. Existing customers can take advantage of this deal when they upgrade their existing line.

No trade-in? No problem. Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are also offering $300 off any Samsung flagship phone, no trade-in necessary. New customers who port their line and existing customers who upgrade their line can take advantage of this deal.

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are also offering more ways to save when you pre-order between now and August 10th. Customers can get a 512GB a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 for the same price as a 256GB model – a $120 savings!

The New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

The industry-leading form factors offer unique experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customization options, and powerful performance. The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design. These unrivalled foldable devices unlock extraordinary camera capabilities such as FlexCam to take photos from creative angles. With strong performance and an optimized battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 boast the new Flex Window, now 3.78 times larger than the previous generation, that offer the ability to reply to texts, watch video, and take high-quality selfies. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 unfolds to a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with the improved Taskbar which enables dynamic productivity by allowing users to quickly switch between frequently used apps*.

Samsung Watch6 and Watch6 Classic

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile will also carry the new Samsung Watch6 series. New and existing customers can get $150 off their purchase of the new Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic through August 10.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, and more interactive user interface. The Galaxy Watch6 is available in Graphite, Gold and Silver, and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic in Black and Silver.

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile – Convenience and Flexibility

With millions of lines added since its launch in 2017, Xfinity Mobile is one of the fastest growing mobile providers in the country. Rated the fastest mobile service with 5G cellular and millions of WiFi hotspots throughout Comcast’s extensive WiFi footprint**, Xfinity Mobile delivers a great wireless experience for less money. Approximately 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile customers’ data is over WiFi, allowing customers to use less data and connect to the Xfinity 10G Network.

Xfinity offers unparalleled flexibility by offering customers unlimited or by the gig options, and customers can always change their plans even in the middle of their billing cycle. And with mobile plans starting for as little as $15 a month, customers can save hundreds every year.

For our Business customers, Comcast Business Mobile offers flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, millions of secure Wi-Fi hotspots, and potential savings to prepare businesses for whatever comes next. Comcast Business Mobile is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business service areas.

*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold5’s Main Screen size is 7.6-inch in the full rectangle and 7.4-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

**Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data in Q2 ’23 for Comcast service areas, including its WiFi footprint, verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Camillia Travia



Comcast Corporation



267-582-6411