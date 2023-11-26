Xfinity Cyber Monday Deals 2023: Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy & More Savings Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

Here’s our summary of the top Comcast Xfinity deals for Cyber Monday, including all the best savings on Xfinity cell phone plans & internet plans.





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best Xfinity deals for Cyber Monday 2023, featuring all the best Google Pixel 8 & 7, Apple iPhone 15 & 14, and Samsung Galaxy S23 offers. Links to the best offers are listed below.

Best Xfinity Mobile Deals:

Best Xfinity Internet & TV Deals:

For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s live Black Friday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares retail news for online consumers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)