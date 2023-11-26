Xfinity Cyber Monday Deals 2023: Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy & More Savings Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

Here’s our summary of the top Comcast Xfinity deals for Cyber Monday, including all the best savings on Xfinity cell phone plans & internet plans.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best Xfinity deals for Cyber Monday 2023, featuring all the best Google Pixel 8 & 7, Apple iPhone 15 & 14, and Samsung Galaxy S23 offers. Links to the best offers are listed below.
Best Xfinity Mobile Deals:
- Save up to $800 on a wide range of iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel & more smartphones (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $800 on the Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $800 on Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max phones (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $630 on Apple iPhone 13 smartphones (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 7, 7a, 7 Pro & 6a phones (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold5 & more (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $800 on Motorola razr & moto g phones (Xfinity.com)
Best Xfinity Internet & TV Deals:
- Save on Xfinity Internet plans (up to 1200 Mbps) (Xfinity.com)
- Save on Xfinity X1, Flex & NOW TV plans (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $30/mo on Xfinity Internet + Mobile plans & up to $800 off on mobile with qualified trade in (Xfinity.com)
- Save on Xfinity Internet + TV subscription plans (Xfinity.com)
- Save on Xfinity Internet + TV + More plans (Xfinity.com)
For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s live Black Friday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares retail news for online consumers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)