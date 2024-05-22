Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced the election of six new members to the Company’s Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The new members bring deep technology, product, and operations expertise to further Xerox’s Reinvention objective of becoming a services-led, software-enabled organization positioned for sustainable, long-term growth.





The newly elected Directors are as follows:

John Bruno, President and Chief Operating Officer, Xerox

Tami Erwin, former Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Verizon Business Group

Priscilla Hung, former President & Chief Operating Officer, Guidewire Software

Edward McLaughlin, President & Chief Technology Officer, Mastercard

John Roese, Global Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies

Amy Schwetz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Flowserve

“We are pleased to welcome our new board members to Xerox, and we expect that their unique expertise and seasoned leadership abilities will be extremely valuable as we steer the company toward markets and opportunities with higher rates of growth,” said Scott Letier, Chairman of the Board at Xerox. “We appreciate this distinguished group of accomplished executives who have dedicated themselves to join us on our mission to ensure Xerox remains at the forefront of industry innovation and advancement into the future.”

These additions bring Xerox’s Board of Directors to nine members, with incumbent directors Steve Bandrowczak, Nichelle Maynard-Elliott, and Scott Letier continuing their positions.

“The new members of Xerox’s Board of Directors share a diversity of thought and experience crucial to the next phase of our growth,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “We are taking bold steps to bring innovative and software-enabled business solutions to our clients and stakeholders, and this Board is well-suited to help us achieve our Reinvention goals and guide our company to long-term, sustainable growth.”

For more information on Xerox’s Board of Directors, visit https://www.xerox.com/en-us/about/executive-leadership.

