Xerox Transforms Document Processing with new AI-Assisted Xerox AltaLink 8200 Series Multi-function Printers

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Xerox announced the Xerox® AltaLink® C8200 and Xerox® AltaLink® B8200 Series multi-function printers (MFPs). This new class of MFPs uses AI-assisted technology to securely automate repetitive and complex tasks and adapt to businesses’ evolving workplace needs as they accelerate their digital transformation journeys.





Leveraging award-winning Xerox ® ConnectKey® technology, the MFPs arrive pre-loaded with AI-enabled applications that enable users to quickly summarize documents, convert handwritten notes and automatically redact sensitive documents. The AltaLink 8200 series also includes Xerox Adaptive Learning that utilizes AI-based algorithms to analyze usage patterns, learning from user behavior, and automatically adjusts device settings to streamline workflows for everyday tasks.

The printers also serve as a platform for a broad range of AI-assisted workflows, including Intelligent Document Processing, one of Xerox Digital Services.

“Our clients are always looking for innovative ways to drive efficiency in the hybrid workplace,” said Terry Antinora, Head of Product and Engineering at Xerox. “With these new AI-assisted MFPs, Xerox showcases its position at the forefront of print technology, helping clients increase productivity managing documents workflows wherever their work takes place.”

Additionally, to address the heightened security concerns that come with automation and a more flexible workforce, Xerox is elevating security standards for the AltaLink series with a comprehensive approach that includes AI-assisted tools, strategic partnerships, and robust integrations. Collaboration with industry leaders Trellix and Cisco, along with integration with leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms, delivers advanced threat protection. The pre-configured templates streamline and simplify security setup for businesses with limited IT resources. Committed to a zero-trust philosophy, Xerox security solutions implement authentication, encryption, and content security capabilities to protect devices, documents, and data from potential threats.

The AltaLink B8200/C8200 MFPs are designed for heavy workloads and provide an intuitive user experience that is consistent across the Xerox portfolio, seamless connectivity to mobile and cloud applications to improve collaboration, and support for a more sustainable work environment to reduce environmental impacts without performance, quality or reliability trade-offs. The MFPs are ENERGY STAR, EPEAT and Blue Angel certified.

For more information on these new MFPs, visit Xerox.com.

Availability:



Xerox will begin regional rollout and order taking starting in mid-August.

