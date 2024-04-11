Xerox Nominates Seven New Director Candidates for Election to its Board of Directors at 2024 Annual Meeting

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced, as part of its ongoing Reinvention, the nomination of seven new highly-qualified candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 22.





The candidates collectively bring deep technology, product, finance, and global operations experience. The nominees include:

Kenny Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Jabil

Amy Schwetz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Flowserve

John Roese, Global Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies

Edward McLaughlin, President & Chief Technology Officer, Mastercard

Priscilla Hung, former President & Chief Operating Officer, Guidewire Software

Tami Erwin, former Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Verizon Business Group

John Bruno, President and Chief Operating Officer, Xerox

“The wealth of experience and innovative perspectives these candidates will bring to Xerox will be instrumental in propelling us forward in our Reinvention,” said Scott Letier, Chairman of the Board at Xerox. “Their unique expertise and seasoned leadership will help ensure Xerox remains at the forefront of industry innovation.”

Incumbent directors Steve Bandrowczak, Nichelle Maynard-Elliott, and Scott Letier have also been renominated to continue to serve on the Board of Directors, which will bring the total number of directors to 10. Incumbent directors Phil Giordano and Margarita Palau-Hernandez are not standing for reelection.

“On behalf of our company and the entire board, I thank both Phil and Maggie for their contributions during their tenure,” said Steve Bandrowczak, Chief Executive Officer at Xerox. “We are all incredibly excited to welcome Kenny, Amy, John, Ed, Priscilla, Tami and John to the Board. We recognize the invaluable contribution of each diverse voice on our Board which empowers us to better serve our clients and stakeholders as we continue our journey to be a services-led, software-enabled organization primed for sustainable, long-term growth.”

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally-driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox or http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media:

Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com