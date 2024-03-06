Xerox Holdings Corporation Announces Increase in Maximum Tender Cap for 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2025

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced that it has increased the maximum principal amount of its $750 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) that it can repurchase under its previously announced cash tender offer for the 2025 Notes (the “2025 Notes Tender Offer”) from $94 million to $362 million, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the related Offer to Purchase dated March 4, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The terms of the previously announced cash tender offer by Xerox Corporation for its 3.800% senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes Tender Offer” and, together with the 2025 Notes Tender Offer, the “Tender Offers”) remain unchanged.





The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, as modified by this press release.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is the dealer manager for the Tender Offers. Investors with questions regarding the Tender Offers may contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free). Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the tender and information agent for the Tender Offers and can be contacted at (855) 654-2014 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect).

The Tender Offers are being made solely by means of the Offer to Purchase, as modified by this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

