Xerox Empowers High-Performance Partnerships at 2025 Global Partner Summit

Event to showcase enhanced partner tools, resources, and innovations to 400 channel partners.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox today announced the commencement of its 2025 Global Partner Summit, taking place from March 10-12. This three-day event, themed “High Performance, Ultimate Returns,” will enhance the partner experience and lead Xerox into a new era of excellence.

"Our partners are essential to realizing our Reinvention vision," said Steve Bandrowczak, CEO of Xerox. "Our primary objective is to be the preferred partner for our partners, making sure they feel completely supported and empowered to exceed their clients' expectations. This summit is a chance to celebrate our progress, share important updates, and discuss strategies to accelerate our collective vision and growth. It's an opportunity to emphasize the investments we're making to help our partners achieve their full potential.”

As part of Reinvention, Xerox is transforming into a services-led, software-enabled organization while investing in transformative technologies and systems to fast-track partner success. During the summit, Xerox will announce a streamlined Global Partner Program that prioritizes simplicity, flexibility and differentiation.

To further enhance the partner experience, Xerox will launch Learning Central, a platform designed to provide partners with personalized skills development and demonstrates the company’s dedication to nurturing talent. Additionally, Xerox will unveil the new Partner Connect Portal, created to improve accessibility and support business growth through the latest innovations and solutions. These initiatives underscore the company’s commitment to ensuring partner success and growth in an evolving market.

The summit includes a Women in Tech breakfast, solution and resource demonstrations, inspiring speakers, and ample networking opportunities. A keynote address by Tiffani Bova will focus on driving business growth and innovation. Additionally, Rob Bloom, chief marketing officer at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One TM Team, will take the stage to share the team's story of performance, purpose and partnership. Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD SYNNEX, will also share insights on driving innovation and growth through strategic partnerships.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Xerox will support EverFree encouraging attendees and employees to contribute to this international non-profit dedicated to eradicating human trafficking and empowering survivors.

