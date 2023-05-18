<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Xerox Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today the company will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23.

WHEN:

3:55 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

WHAT:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

WHO:

 

 

Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer

Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer

David Beckel, vice president and head of investor relations

WHERE:

 

 

In-person; The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Link to live webcast and replay available at

www.news.xerox.com/Investors.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investors:
David Beckel, Xerox, +1-203-849-2318, David.Beckel@xerox.com

