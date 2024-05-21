Home Business Wire Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event
NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will participate in today’s J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.


J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
 

WHEN:

  

2:25 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

 

  

 

WHAT:

  

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

 

  

 

WHO:

  

Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer

 

  

John Bruno, president and chief operating officer

 

  

Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer

 

  

 

WHERE:

  

Link to live webcast and replay available at https://investors.xerox.com/

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investor Contact:
David Beckel, Xerox, +1-203-849-2318, David.Beckel@xerox.com

