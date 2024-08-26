Xerox and HCLTech Extend Agreement to Drive Innovation with AI and Digital Engineering

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced an extension of its strategic AI-driven Engineering services and Digital Process Operations (DPO) partnership with Xerox.





HCLTech will assist Xerox with its Reinvention, which is the fundamental and structural redesign of Xerox to position the company for long-term profitable and sustainable growth. HCLTech will leverage automation, product and sustenance engineering and process operations services—including Order to Cash, Sales and Marketing Operations, Supply Chain and Procurement—along with its advanced full-stack GenAI platform, HCLTech AI Force, to deliver a unified interface that transforms the way employees and clients engage with Xerox.

HCLTech will support the newly formed Xerox Global Business Services organization (GBS) to drive key business metrics, such as working capital, device connectivity, sales efficiency and the effectiveness of remote problem-solving. The work will allow the GBS organization to integrate innovative capabilities, further advancing the company’s digital transformation roadmap.

“As we continue our Reinvention, our aim is to drive enterprise-wide efficiency by centralizing processes, platforms, and capabilities. By extending our agreement with HCLTech and leveraging its expertise, Xerox will become more agile while continuously improving employee and client experiences,” said Louie Pastor, executive vice president, chief transformation and administrative officer at Xerox. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to enabling client and partner success across the hybrid workplace.”

“We are proud to partner with Xerox and look forward to deepening our collaboration to drive strategic value in new service development, growth and cost optimization,” said Raghu Kidambi, corporate vice president and global head of digital process operations at HCLTech. “We are dedicated to supporting Xerox in navigating the workplace evolution, enabling a more AI-driven, engineering services-led and software-enabled organization.”

The partnership between Xerox and HCLTech started in 2009 with a focus on product engineering and IT and process support services. HCLTech leverages its extensive global delivery network across India, Guatemala, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, the Philippines and Sri Lanka to support the digital transformation journey of Xerox. HCLTech and Xerox have jointly secured 215 U.S. patents and established world-class R&D labs that are seamlessly integrated with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.

