Xentina Digital Group Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

MISSION VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dante Fiorini the Founder and Strategic Director of Xentina Digital Group today announced the 20th anniversary of the company.

“I am so grateful that we can mark such a major milestone for Xentina Digital Group. The company was founded by myself and my partner Ximena Primo twenty years ago. What has started as a dream has grown beyond our borders and expectations,” said Fiorini.

Xentina Digital Group is a professional marketing agency and design company based in Orange County CA. It provides a complete suite of digital solutions including branding, website development in a variety of programming languages, Ecommerce, lead generating programs, social media strategy, and trade show support. The company’s approach is straightforward, deliver the highest-value counsel and solutions to maximize their clients’ marketing and business goals.

“From our humble beginnings here in Orange County we have expanded our work force to Argentina, Spain, South Africa and India and now proudly serve clients in 20 countries around the world in addition to our primary client base in the United States. The journey has been filled with passion, dedication and an unwavering commitment to digital excellence. We are immensely grateful to our incredible team partners, and clients who have made our 20-year journey possible,” said Fiorini.

“A key part of our success has been the longevity of our client relationships. Not every agency can say they have had the honor of keeping a client for 20 years and we also want to recognize and thank Sureshine Care and Restoration Services for being our partner for twenty years. It speaks to the quality of our work and the dedication of our team,” said Fiorini.

“At Sureshine we have had the pleasure of working with Dante Fiorini and his team for 20 years. We were one of his first clients. We have stayed with them because they have delivered excellent work at great value during all those years. I would highly recommend Xentina Creative to any company,” said Ted McFadden Founder of Sureshine.

