Xendee’s Adaptive Microgrid Control Technology Achieves 79.4% Operational Cost Savings

The recent results of multiple controller installations reveal significant cost reductions in every case with Xendee’s newly released adaptive microgrid control technology.

“With more players entering the microgrid market and building more microgrids and EV infrastructure, the need for efficiency and accuracy in every stage of the project development process is increasingly important,” said Michael Stadler, Co-Founder, CTO, and CMO of Xendee. “And an integrated approach to the different project stages is also crucial to achieve the optimal cost savings.”

Through their standardized, research-based approach, Xendee’s microgrid modeling software has shown significant reductions in design times of up to 90% during the feasibility study and technical design process compared with manual and traditional approaches. And with doubling Xendee’s customer base over the last year, this growth continues to fuel product development for both the design and operation stages of development.

Now with the same methodologies in the background as the DESIGN product, and with smart AI-enabled forecasting, Xendee is releasing OPERATE, the next and final step for microgrid deployment – their adaptive Model Predictive Controller (MPC). This adaptive software-based microgrid control technology can achieve up to 80% cost savings compared to existing hardware and rule-based microgrid controllers during real-time operation, and is now available for asset owners and integration partners (e.g. SCADA systems, etc.) looking to partner with Xendee and implement OPERATE.

Xendee’s OPERATE MPC technology leverages AI and machine learning to control and monitor Distributed Energy Resources or microgrids in an adaptive way based on weather forecasting, load forecasting, and other dynamic factors.

Additionally, by controlling a microgrid using the same optimization algorithm that was used during the design stage, the projected savings based on tax incentives, multi-node operation, and balancing carbon and cost will carry through to real-time operation of the assets.

Multiple calibration projects have been completed, which validate the superior cost savings. One renewable-based microgrid controller installation involving batteries, most recently completed at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) and supported by CalTestBed showed up to 79.4% total cost savings compared to the existing controller. Another project completed in the Midwest, involving generators, PV, and batteries demonstrated up to 65% demand charge cost savings.

“The savings that we were able to demonstrate using Xendee are very impressive and above industry standard,” said Jan Kleissl, Director of UCSD Center for Energy Research. “This kind of efficiency is needed in the industry as we work together to reduce carbon emissions and do it in a way that’s economically sustainable. Therefore, this project has the potential to be scaled to our UCSD campus-wide microgrid, including our electric vehicle chargers that are in the process of being upgraded.”

About Xendee Corporation

Xendee is an award-winning software platform built to integrate the feasibility analysis and proposal building, portfolio assessment, detailed engineering, and operation of Distributed Energy Resources and EV fast-charging infrastructure. It is the only integrated provider of Microgrid design and Artificial Intelligence-based Microgrid operation optimization software. Xendee’s techno-economic generative algorithms can produce an ideal investment solution and operation schedule to meet organizational goals which can include reducing costs, cutting CO2 emissions, and increasing resilience. Explore how Xendee can empower your organization by setting up a call with us at xendee.com/demo.

