Xcellerant Ventures Backs CRISPR QC in Series A and Commercial Expansion

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRISPR–CRISPR QC, a biotechnology start-up based in San Diego, is pleased to announce a major stride in its ongoing Series A funding round. Known for their CRISPR Analytics Platform, powered by the CRISPR-Chip, CRISPR QC analyzes and optimizes aspects of CRISPR editing before cell work, enabling researchers to save valuable time, money, and resources.





The company has secured substantial funding from Xcellerant Ventures, a distinguished player in healthcare venture capital; the commitment signals a shared vision for advancing gene editing technologies.

Xcellerant Ventures Fuels CRISPR QC’s Momentum

The strategic backing from Xcellerant Ventures will fund further developments in the CRISPR Analytics Platform. As the company’s staff grows, so does the need for offices across the country: the first satellite office is set to open in Sedona, Arizona.

Chris Yoo, a managing director at Xcellerant says, “The infrastructure, talent pool, and resources available in Arizona serves as a strong launchpad for CRISPR QC’s growth.”

Momentum in the Growing Gene Editing Industry

CRISPR QC’s mission is now more crucial than ever, with new crops and therapies coming to market, there will be a growing need for the interrogative data that CRISPR QC provides.

Ross Bundy, co-founder of CRISPR QC, remarks, “As the FDA just approved the first CRISPR therapy, its proven clinical utility will power the field’s growth. However, the brute-force methods to develop this therapy are expensive and cost prohibitive, and safety concerns regarding these therapies linger on. CRISPR QC’s Analytics Platform is needed now more than ever.”

About CRISPR QC

CRISPR QC’s CRISPR Analytics Platform provides comprehensive measurements and analysis around CRISPR activity, enabling scientists and researchers to optimize gene editing outcomes and ensure the highest levels of quality control. The platform is built on the company’s proprietary CRISPR-Chip technology, which allows for direct, real-time measurement of CRISPR activity.

About Xcellerant Ventures

Phoenix-based Xcellerant Ventures is a cutting-edge venture capital firm focusing on early stage, pre-seed and seed investing within the health and med tech sectors of Arizona and the Southwest. We have a sharp focus on identifying and investing in the latest transformational trends that are improving the healthcare industry.

