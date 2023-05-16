Xceedance Names Travis MacMillian to New Strategic Leadership Role

Insurance industry veteran to provide insights and expertise to help organizations find their way forward

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xceedance, a global provider of technology and digital solutions, claims services, and data and analytical insights to the insurance industry, announces the promotion of Travis MacMillian to the new role of president, Americas.

In his new role, MacMillian will leverage his more than 30 years of leadership in the North American insurance industry, including six years of executive leadership within Xceedance, to increase awareness of the company’s services and solutions. The role expands on his previous responsibilities as EVP, chief business officer for Xceedance.

“Travis is a proven insurance leader and he brings the exact skills and perspectives needed to this new leadership position,” said Arun Balakrishnan, chairman and chief executive officer at Xceedance. “We have significant growth plans in North America and expansion goals across the globe, and under Travis’ leadership I am incredibly excited to see where we go next.”

“After six years driving business development for Xceedance it is an incredible honor for me to move into the newly created role of president, Americas,” said Travis MacMillian. “I am focused on becoming the face of the Americas for the company, hitting the ground running to bring the next chapter of Xceedance to the insurance industry across established and emerging insurance markets in North and South America. We are uniquely positioned with our focus on people, process, and technology and we continue to support the needs of insurers, reinsurers, agents, brokers, program administrators, and mutual carriers across the insurance lifecycle. My job is to ensure the leaders of those organizations are empowered to leverage technology and new ways of operating. I’m excited to get started and to help our clients find their way forward.”

