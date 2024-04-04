XCath CEO Eduardo Fonseca Spotlights AI in Endovascular Robotics at SLICE Next Frontiers Conference

Session addressed current and future clinical applications for XCath’s technology

XCath, an early-stage medical device company dedicated to expanding endovascular treatment modalities through its robotic systems and steerable guidewires, presented at the annual SLICE Next Frontiers Conference hosted by Dr. Vincent Costalat and Master and Fellow. The event, which took place from April 3-4 and was broadcasted live from the Montpellier Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in France, was designed to address the endovascular treatment of cerebral pathologies.





XCath’s chief executive officer, Eduardo Fonseca, gave a presentation titled, “The Future of Endovascular Interventions.” The exhibition focused on the process behind endovascular robotic procedures and XCath’s efforts to develop devices that could potentially deliver practical clinical commercial value beyond the lab. Drs. Vitor Pereira and Adnan Siddiqui were also present and provided a very positive view on robotics, agreeing that it is a burgeoning field and that the future of neurovascular interventions will include the technology.

“The SLICE Next Frontiers conference convenes thought leaders from across the neuro space and is a key opportunity to learn about current innovations and where we’re going next,” said Fonseca. “In conversations that took place at the event about robotics, AI and telerobotics there was a lot of enthusiasm about how these technologies can enhance patient care. These objectives are all top of mind at XCath, and we look forward to being part of the future of neurovascular interventions.”

For more information about the SLICE Next Frontiers Conference, visit https://masterandfellow.com/slice/nf. To learn more about XCath, visit https://www.xcath.com/

About XCath

Founded in 2017, XCath is a dynamic startup at the cutting edge of revolutionary medical robotics, nanorobotics and materials science. XCath develops next-generation endovascular robotic systems and steerable guidewires to treat life-threatening conditions like cerebrovascular disorders. With strategically located campuses in Houston, Texas – home to the world’s largest medical center – and Pangyo, South Korea, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of Korea, XCath is committed to bringing its innovative solutions to patients around the world.

Regulatory Disclaimer: steerable guidewires and endovascular robotic systems are under development. Not available for sale or use worldwide.

