Xairos Announces Joseph Campagna Joins the Leadership Team to Oversee Company Strategy and Development

Bringing Decades of Expertise in Photonics, Space and PNT to Oversee the System Architecture

LAFAYETTE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AltGPS--Xairos Systems, Inc. (Xairos), a space-based quantum technology company, announces Joseph Campagna as the Chief Strategy Officer – a key leader with expertise not only in space, but also in photonics and laser communications, specifically relevant to Xairos’ quantum technology that leverages photon entanglement for a global timing service.

Joseph is an aerospace veteran and entrepreneur, with current Top Secret SCI access and more than 30 years of experience in the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security, Space and Intelligence Communities. As CEO and initial co-founder of BridgeComm, he has overseen its growth from infancy, investments and productization to deploy the world's first global space-to-ground free space optical communications network (FSOC). It is that direct FSOC expertise and leadership Campagna brings to Xairos, with the development of Next-Generation Quantum-Enabled Optical Ground Systems.

Joseph works directly with the DoD, National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Command, Space Development Agency, Naval Information Warfare Center, and other agencies to directly impact the future of space warfare and intelligence. With direct access in classified environments, he has insight and influence into current and new space technology programs and supports the development of new requirements.

At Xairos, Joseph is leading the creation of groundbreaking solutions including quantum-secure communications and applications to address increasing needs for security and resilience in Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT). This includes leading field exercises and demonstrations of Quantum Time Transfer (QTT) using secure clock syntonization (frequency) and synchronization (time) for GNSS- and RF-denied areas around the world.

“Joe brings decades of experience delivering complex space and optical systems to Xairos at a time when the world needs quantum-secure communications and timing,” said David Mitlyng, Xairos CEO.

“I am excited to join the Xairos team at such a time when Quantum technology is peaking. There is no place I would rather be in my career right now than leading this team with David, a friend and colleague for over 25 years, to bring this critical technology and force multiplier to our warfighter,” said Joe Campagna.

About Xairos

Xairos is developing a global resilient space-based timing architecture using Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), a protocol invented, patented, and perfected by the Xairos team. Accurate timing synchronization is critical for the world’s transportation, networks, financial transactions, data centers, and power grids. Xairos is commercializing QTT to develop the next generation of Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT), with sub-nanosecond-level accuracy (1000 times better) and the security needed for future networks and applications. For more information, visit Xairos.com.

