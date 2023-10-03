Home Business Wire Xactus Announces Appraisal FirewallX is Capable of Fulfilling Fannie Mae Property Data...
Xactus Announces Appraisal FirewallX is Capable of Fulfilling Fannie Mae Property Data Collection Orders

BROOMALL, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today that Appraisal FirewallX has met the requirements and is capable of fulfilling Fannie Mae property data collection orders. It is connecting mortgage lenders with vetted and trained property data collectors to deliver the value acceptance + property data and hybrid appraisal solutions. The company also supports Freddie Mac’s ACE + PDR initiative.


“At Xactus, we are focused on advancing the modern mortgage and prepared for the future of appraisals,” said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus. “We believe that Fannie Mae’s value acceptance + property data initiative as well as Freddie Mac’s ACE + PDR program will produce a better, more streamlined process for lenders and consumers.”

Fannie Mae’s appraisal modernization program is part of its ongoing efforts to modernize the mortgage industry. Upon submitting a subject property to Desktop Underwriter®, the lender will receive a notification indicating the product for which the property qualifies.

Xactus Appraisal FirewallX valuation solutions can assist with the following:

  • Value acceptance + property data – This new process extends an appraisal waiver as long as property data is gathered by a vetted and trained third party and a floor plan is delivered to DU. Xactus Appraisal FirewallX provides this data.
  • Hybrid appraisals – This new process requires a vetted and trained third party to inspect the property and gather data, including a floor plan, and deliver it to a licensed appraiser for a desktop appraisal. Xactus Appraisal FirewallX provides this data.

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With eight operation centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/.

