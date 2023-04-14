X-Meta Exchange: Setting the Standard for Quality and Security in the Crypto Industry

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–X-Meta Exchange is setting a new standard in the crypto industry with its innovative technology and commitment to excellence. The Mongolia-based exchange has introduced automated fiat-to-cryptocurrency integration, allowing users to convert their fiat currency from their bank account to their wallet on the X-Meta exchange as BUSD. This innovative technology has already been adopted by other international crypto exchanges working with Binance Cloud, and since its introduction, X-Meta has facilitated more than 50 million USD worth of fiat transactions on their platform. The exchange was also able to provide USDT, or BUSD, to users in Mongolia, making it the only and largest stablecoin provider with the lowest trading fee in the country as of today.

X-Meta’s achievements were acknowledged when selected as the Best Start-Up crypto exchange at the Crypto Expo Asia 2022 in Singapore. This achievement demonstrates the potential of a start-up from Mongolia to be recognized in the global arena.

By demonstrating an unwavering commitment to quality and high standards in the crypto industry, X-Meta has set itself apart from competitors. They are the only exchange in Mongolia that has integrated the AML program of Chainalysis and is using Jumio, the world’s best KYC (know your customer) provider, to make user recognition fast and reliable. X-Meta has expanded its reach in partnership with Mercuryo, a user-friendly service that allows users to buy cryptocurrency using their bank cards.

X-Meta Exchange has also achieved several other accomplishments, as they received their Financial Regulatory Commision license in October 2022, becoming a regulated cryptocurrency exchange. Likewise, the exchange officially received an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification in August 2022, demonstrating its steadfast dedication to quality and high standards in the crypto industry. In addition to getting domestically and internationally certified, X-Meta has established working relationships with many other crypto exchanges, including Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Kraken, and KuCoin.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lee was invited to speak in international conferences and expos such as the Crypto Expo Asia 2022, Chainalysis Links Conference, Token 2049, Binance Blockchain Week, and W3BX, demonstrating their thought leadership in the space. As part of its CSR program, X-Meta organized a crossfit competition “976 Mongolian Throwdown” in 2022 to promote healthy lifestyle within the community.

Providing a seamless user experience, 24-7 customer support, and implementing user-friendly interfaces is X-Meta’s primary focus. Mobile applications for both IOS and Android devices were developed, allowing users to conveniently trade on the go. Their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction has led to a growing user base, with traders from over 30 countries currently utilizing the platform.

X-Meta Exchange is committed to developing Mongolia’s crypto and blockchain industry, actively participating in industry associations, and advocating for adopting blockchain technology in the country. Overall, X-Meta Exchange’s automatic fiat-to-cryptocurrency integration has provided new convenience and accessibility to traders, making it easier than ever to enter the crypto market. Their dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the development of the crypto industry in Mongolia sets them apart as a leader in the space.

