X-Chem Strengthens Its Data-Driven Discovery Services With New CBO Appointment

Industry Veteran Paul Davie Joins X-Chem Executive Team to Lead Strategic Growth and Partnerships

Small molecule drug discovery acceleration experts and DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology pioneers X-Chem, Inc. welcomes Paul Davie as Chief Business Officer. He will lead global business development, focusing on the creation of new market opportunities for the company's innovative technology platform and shaping new business ventures, collaborations and strategic partnerships to maximize the value of X-Chem's digital drug discovery technology platform.









Davie, who joins X-Chem from Schrödinger, has an established record of building and growing successful business operations through innovative strategic partnerships that provide unique, data driven solutions and significant year-on-year growth.

“To deliver on our strategy of using our market-leading digital and experimental drug discovery platforms, the right strategic partnerships are essential,” said Karen Lackey, Chief Executive Officer of X-Chem. “I’m excited that Paul — with his deep expertise and strong global network — joins us as our platforms continue evolving with new capabilities that enable our partners to achieve discovery program success.”

“I am thrilled to join the X-Chem team and help deliver on its ambitious plans,” Davie added. “The combination of the world’s leading DEL hit-finding platform, hugely skilled medicinal chemistry teams and powerful AI-driven informatics capabilities singularly positions X-Chem as an outstanding partner for cost-effective drug discovery acceleration.”

X-Chem’s mission is to leverage its leading drug discovery platform — which combines DEL screening with AI-supported computational analysis and world class medicinal chemistry — to accelerate molecules through the discovery process. Its application of digital modalities enables scientists to make faster, smarter decisions, reducing time to clinic based on comprehensive arrays of data.

About X-Chem

X-Chem is the leader in small molecule discovery, providing pharmaceutical and biotech companies a complete, seamless solution for screening, hit validation and lead optimization. As a pioneer of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform and proprietary artificial intelligence platform, ArtemisAI, to discover novel small molecule leads for challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. The company’s expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry supports all aspects of small-molecule drug discovery through candidate identification.

