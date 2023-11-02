X-BATT Pioneers the Future of Energy Storage

A High-Performance Anode Composite for Lithium-Ion Batteries from Recycled Graphite

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In light of the increasing global demand for energy storage, X-BATT and Semplastics continue to focus on the development of high-performance lithium-ion battery anode composites utilizing recycled graphite from spent batteries.





X-BATT and Semplastics, innovators in energy storage solutions, are happy to announce a new collaboration with Princeton NuEnergy and the Battery Innovation Center, leading players in the energy domain. Together, the parties aim to transform the energy storage landscape. This joint initiative has been recognized and supported by a Phase II Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) Grant through the Department of Energy, emphasizing its potential impact and significance.

Recent developments on the global stage have highlighted the urgency for U.S.-based anode materials. China’s recent decision to restrict graphite exports, a critical component in battery manufacturing, underscores the growing need for alternative, sustainable sources.

“The United States has embarked on a journey of electrification, where the importance of reliable, domestically sourced, and sustainable materials cannot be overstated. Our collaboration aims to address these very challenges, ushering in a new era of energy storage,” states Bill Easter, CEO of X-BATT and Semplastics.

The project aligns with both the U.S. government’s emphasis on solidifying domestic supply chains and the Department of Energy’s efforts to accelerate domestic battery component manufacturing, further emphasizing the country’s commitment to a sustainable energy future.

X-BATT is dedicated to bridging the gaps in the anode materials market, especially in the face of China’s stronghold. This sustainable approach, combined with industry-leading partners, positions the company at the forefront of this revolution.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized. www.x-battinc.com

About Princeton NuEnergy

Princeton NuEnergy (PNE) is a U.S.-based, innovative clean-tech company founded out of Princeton University in 2019, launching pilot production in 2022 as the first end-to-end, production-scale direct lithium-ion battery recycling line in the U.S. PNE is quickly revolutionizing the critical materials supply chain with its patented direct recycling technology for lithium-ion batteries. PNE’s patented low-temperature plasma-assisted separation process (LPAS™) produces battery-grade cathode and anode materials suitable for direct reintroduction into cell manufacturing.

About the Battery Innovation Center

The Battery Innovation Center Institute, Inc. (BIC) is a collaborative initiative designed to partner with commercial enterprises, renowned universities, government agencies, and industry leaders to focus on the rapid development, testing, and commercialization of safe, reliable, and lightweight energy storage systems for commercial and defense customers. The BIC’s mission is to accelerate innovation in the field of energy storage technology by providing access to the entire spectrum of R&D to commercialization, including low-volume production, in a single 29,000-square-foot facility.

