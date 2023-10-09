X-BATT Announces Joint Venture to Revolutionize Battery Technology with Coal

OVIEDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–X-BATT, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, is excited to announce that it has partnered with CONSOL Innovations, a subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc., to accelerate the development of its coal-based anode technology. The work will be performed by C-BATT Innovations LLC, a newly formed joint venture between the companies, which is focused on advancing domestic battery materials derived from coal toward ultimate commercialization.





Since 2020, in partnership with the Department of Energy, X-BATT has been at the forefront of this innovation, integrating coal with its proprietary, low-cost, resin-based technology to produce high performance, domestically sourced anode materials.

Founder and CEO of X-BATT, Bill Easter, expressed his excitement, “Collaborating with a forward-looking energy leader like CONSOL propels our technology to the next level. The ability to supplant graphite with an abundant, domestically sourced coal presents an eco-friendly solution for the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.”

“We continue to invest in the coal-to-products sector,” shared Dan Connell, Senior Vice President of CONSOL Innovations. “This opportunity is focused on coupling abundant domestic raw materials with cutting-edge technology to unlock new sustainable uses for coal, and we are excited to team with X-BATT to pursue it further.”

This joint venture stands as a testament to the converging forces of innovation and sustainability and is poised to reshape the landscape of energy storage and battery technology.

