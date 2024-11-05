Wysa Unveils Wysa Copilot to Elevate Mental Health Therapy With AI

Hybrid AI-Human Therapy Platform Enhances Patient Engagement

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wysa, the global leader in AI-driven mental health support, is proud to announce the launch of Wysa Copilot, its cutting-edge Hybrid Digital and Human Therapy Platform. Selected by Talking Therapy services within the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), Wysa Copilot is designed to enhance clinical care by seamlessly integrating AI and human support, offering secure, real-time and asynchronous messaging, personalized digital tools, and automated patient tracking.





Wysa Copilot aims to address key challenges faced by mental health services, including increasing therapist capacity, patient engagement, efficient tracking of therapeutic progress, and the prevention of relapse. This solution allows clinicians to extend their reach beyond in-session therapy by providing patients with safe, interactive, AI-guided tools and personalized support.

Nicole Main, Clinical Lead at Wysa said: “Wysa Copilot allows clinicians and patients to communicate with each other easily, quickly and effectively. The AI helps to contain and manage risk as well as providing patients with a listening ear 24/7. Prescribed exercises and audios are easy for patients to access and twice daily check-ins by Wysa helps them stay engaged and motivated in working towards recovery. We are excited to see how the platform impacts services.”

Wysa Copilot Features for Clinicians:

Digital Tools: Therapists can push AI-guided cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) tools and psychoeducational materials to the patient’s app and monitor completion of these exercises Secure, Real-Time Messaging: Therapists and patients can communicate securely through live text-based therapy or asynchronous messages. This ensures continuous care and attention to patient needs. Crisis Detection: Wysa’s AI monitors patient interactions for signs of crisis and encourages users to seek immediate help through emergency lines if necessary. Automated Assessments: Regular screenings reduce clinician workload, while keeping a detailed progress history. Seamless Collaboration and Patient Transfers: Patients and clinicians can set recovery goals, add tasks, and share session summaries, promoting a collaborative therapeutic relationship. Wysa Copilot allows seamless patient transfer of Wysa case history, ensuring continuity of care. Relapse Prevention: Patients can continue to use Wysa after discharge, helping them maintain their mental health and reduce the risk of relapse. Safe Space for Patients: Patients can engage in difficult conversations with the AI chatbot. With patient consent, clinicians can review these interactions, enabling a deeper understanding of the patient. Increased Capacity: Practices can manage larger caseloads effectively, thanks to Wysa Copilot’s automated workflows, and the AI enabling self-regulation for the patient in between sessions.

“We are thrilled to introduce Wysa Copilot to clinical practices, bridging the gap between digital and human therapy,” said Smriti Joshi, Wysa’s Chief of Clinical Operations. “This platform is the result of five years of development and over 125,000 hours of human coaching, designed to empower therapists with a comprehensive, hybrid solution that enhances patient engagement and therapeutic outcomes.”

Wysa Copilot is available to multi-clinician practices, offering a scalable, innovative solution that transforms how mental health services are delivered.

Contacts

press@wysa.io