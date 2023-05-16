Wunderkind International Named as a Sunday Times ‘Best Place to Work’ Employer

Wunderkind International selected by the Sunday Times as one of the top 100 best employers in UK

Wunderkind International joins other leading retailer and brands, including Fat Face, Coty and Pandora, as well as charity RetailTrust in the Sunday Times’ list of leading workplaces

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wunderkind International, the leading performance marketing channel that scales one-to-one messages for retailers and brands, has been selected as one of the top 100 employers in the UK in the Sunday Times’ Best Place To Work annual list.

The Sunday Times’ list honours and celebrates top employers, and also acknowledges the best workplaces for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, disabled workers, ethnic minorities, younger and older employees, and overall wellbeing.

The Sunday Times partnered with employee experience platform, WorkL, to deliver fresh insights into what makes a Best Place to Work. Using 35 questions from WorkL’s employee engagement survey, and supported by written submissions that showcase core employee-centric initiatives and strategies, the awards measures employee engagement and wellbeing in the workplace, with Wunderkind International being selected in the ‘medium-sized organisation’ category for firms employing between 50–249 staff. Wunderkind joins other leading retailers and brands, including Fat Face, Pandora and Coty, as well as the charity, RetailTrust, in being selected as a prime example of a pioneering employer that champions its workforce and builds a rewarding and inclusive workplace.

Commenting on the announcement, Wulfric Light-Wilkinson, GM of Wunderkind International, said: “Wunderkind has always recognised the power and value of celebrating the individual. It’s the concept that our entire business is built on. That’s why our culture has always put employees front and centre, and it’s why when people join, they tend to stay. To be recognised by one of the most prestigious, recognised awards schemes is testament to how Wunderkind’s values are driving a culture that empowers its workforce to deliver success.”

Wunderkind has previously been recognised by other leading awards programmes for its commitment to enhancing employee experience, including being selected as the winner of the Employer of the Year category in the 2022 Business Brilliance Awards, and as a finalist in the 2022 Women in Tech Excellence Awards as Diversity Employer of the Year. Wunderkind also scored 100% on the 2021 Human Rights Commission Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity and was shortlisted for the DigiDay HR Awards 2021, which celebrates businesses that afford employees an exceptional work experience, in the ‘Employer of the Year’ category.

David Felton, Senior People Operations Manager at Wunderkind International, commented: “Such accolades can largely be attributed to Wunderkind’s commitment to eight key factors of employee engagement: leadership, management, company, personal growth, team, wellbeing, fair deal and giving something back. These core pillars are helping to create a productive, motivated and dynamic culture that leads to personal growth, career development, and an empowered team that has everything it needs to deliver success.”

Chris Longcroft, EVP Publisher of The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “The Sunday Times Best Places To Work awards recognise companies that create a happier and fulfilling working environment for all, by fostering engagement from their teams, yielding great business and performance in return.”

-ENDS-

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is a leading digital marketing solution that delivers performance marketing and advertising solutions for brands, publishers, and advertisers. As first-party data becomes central to efficient growth, Wunderkind enables brands to identify their website visitors on an individual level and deliver more of their highest-performing, one-to-one messages through websites, emails, texts, and ads than otherwise possible.

As a result, Wunderkind drives $5billion annually in directly attributable revenue for brands like Uniqlo, Refinery29, Sonos, and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top three performance channel across their own analytics platforms.

Discover how Wunderkind can drive efficient growth for your brand by visiting wunderkind.co.

Contacts

Fieldworks



Sarah Cole



sarah.cole@fieldworksmarketing.co.uk

01892 786 917