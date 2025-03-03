WSFS Bank Partners with Greenlight to Help Increase Financial Literacy Among Kids and Teens

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced a partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. (“Greenlight”), the leading family fintech company, to provide an innovative banking* solution for kids, teens, and families. Starting today, WSFS Bank clients will have complimentary access to Greenlight’s award-winning family finance app, giving more kids and teens hands-on financial experience that helps create positive money habits.1

"At WSFS Bank, our mission of service is rooted in empowering our clients to make informed financial choices,” said Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer at WSFS Bank. “Our dedicated Associates bring this mission to life every day—whether it’s guiding clients toward their financial goals or dedicating hundreds of hours to teaching financial literacy in the community. Our partnership with Greenlight takes this commitment even further, offering a fun and interactive way to teach kids and teens essential money management skills, helping them build a strong foundation for lifelong financial success."

Already trusted by more than six million families, Greenlight offers a debit card and app that teaches kids and teens how to earn, save, give and spend wisely – all with parental supervision. Using the Greenlight app, parents can send money quickly, automate allowance payments, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications of all transactions, and more. Kids get hands-on money management experience, along with access to Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game with a best-in-class curriculum, educational challenges, and rewards.

“We developed Greenlight for Banks because we are on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids,” said Matt Wolf, SVP of Business Development at Greenlight. “By bringing family banking solutions to WSFS Bank, we’ll be able to give thousands of families the tools to help the next generation build healthy financial futures."

To learn more about the WSFS Bank and Greenlight partnership, visit wsfsbank.com/greenlight.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of December 31, 2024, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $89.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (57), Delaware (39), New Jersey (14), Florida (2), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

*Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), Member FDIC.

The Greenlight platform and Greenlight debit card are not WSFS Bank products and are not managed by WSFS Bank.

© 2024 Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc. Patents Pending. The Greenlight card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

1 WSFS Bank customers are eligible for the Greenlight SELECT plan at no cost when they connect their WSFS Bank account as the Greenlight funding source for the entirety of the promotion. Subject to minimum balance requirements and identity verification. Upgrades will result in fees directly to WSFS Bank customers. Upon termination of promotion, customers will be responsible for associated monthly fees. See terms for details. Offer ends 03/04/2027. Offer subject to change and partner participation.

