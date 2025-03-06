Writer Accelerates Global Expansion to Meet International Demand for Agentic AI in the Enterprise

New domestic and international hubs, leadership hires, and an expanded advisory board strengthen the company’s capabilities to deliver enterprise AI at scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Writer, the leader in enterprise generative AI, today announced a major global expansion across Europe, Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ), and the United States with new hubs in Singapore, Dublin, Chicago, and Austin. The company has also opened new, larger offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, while strengthening its leadership and advisory board as global demand for enterprise-ready AI solutions intensifies.

Generative AI adoption has become table stakes for enterprises, and growing interest in agentic AI is further fueling the need for reliable, transparent, and scalable solutions. Today, hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, like Mars, Prudential, WTW, Salesforce, and Vanguard, are using Writer’s full-stack platform to achieve rapid value with AI applications and agents that are purpose-built for mission-critical work. According to a new 2025 Total Economic Impact™ study Report from Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Writer, a composite organization representative of interviewed customers saw a 333% return on investment over three years, with a payback period of within six months.

International Expansion

As enterprise demand for purpose-built AI solutions accelerates, Writer has established its inaugural EMEA Advisory Board to strengthen the company's leadership in the region, with former Salesforce President and Chief Revenue Officer Gavin Patterson serving as Chair. Other members include Novartis Head of AI Strategy Office, Nikita Popov; State Street Chief Architect, Aman Thind; WTW COO, Paul Martin; Kenvue Data Excellence and AI Lead, EMEA, Sarah Swaney; Mars Pet Nutrition Global VP of Data Driven Marketing, Lindsay Barrett, and more.

In EMEA, Writer is growing its European presence with a hub in Dublin, further strengthening its ability to support its expanding roster of European customers. Additionally, Writer has opened a new office in London, an existing key market, to better serve enterprises as they scale AI across industries. Writer has appointed Darragh Fitzpatrick as EMEA Vice President, Sales and Stephen Ryan as Head of EMEA Partnerships to spearhead the company’s growth in the region.

Writer is also expanding into APJ with its first dedicated hub in Singapore. This move marks a major step in the company’s global growth, establishing a key presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing business and technology markets. To lead this expansion, Doug Kang has joined as VP, Head of APJ.

“The pace of AI adoption in APJ and EMEA is undeniable,” said Brian O’Reilly, GM of International at Writer. “Enterprises here are moving fast on AI, building dedicated teams and actively looking for solutions that deliver immediate ROI across their organizations. The overwhelming response to our AI Leadership Forum in London this week reinforces this demand – not just for great AI, but for a strategic partner that can actually make it work at scale. With offices now in London, Singapore, and Dublin, we’re strengthening our international presence and giving enterprises a partner on the ground as they look to become AI-first.”

Deepening US Presence

Writer has also expanded its U.S. operations with new hubs in Austin and Chicago, as the company looks to expand their teams in these regions. These locations will serve as strategic hubs for attracting top talent and deepening the company’s presence in the South and Midwest. The company has additionally expanded its operations in its core San Francisco and New York markets, moving into larger office spaces to accommodate the company’s continuing internal growth.

Alongside its geographic expansion, Writer has continued its laser focus on bringing to market next-generation, industry-leading AI solutions. Recently, Writer was recognized in the 2025 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies and named an Emerging Leader across three categories: Generative AI Model Providers, Generative AI Engineering, and AI Knowledge Management Apps / General Productivity.

Writer is rapidly growing and hiring across multiple regions. Join us on our mission to transform work for enterprises worldwide – to explore career opportunities at Writer, visit writer.com/careers.

About Writer

Writer is the full-stack generative AI platform delivering transformative ROI for the world’s leading enterprises. Its fully integrated solution makes it easy to deploy secure and reliable AI agents that automate mission-critical work. Writer’s suite of development tools is supported by Palmyra – Writer’s state-of-the-art family of LLMs – alongside its industry-leading graph-based RAG and customizable AI guardrails. Hundreds of customers like Accenture, Intuit, L’Oreal, Salesforce, Uber, and Vanguard trust Writer to transform the way they work. Founded in 2020, Writer is backed by world-leading investors, including Premji Invest, Radical Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, Insight Partners, Balderton, B Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Adobe Ventures, Citi Ventures, IBM Ventures, WndrCo, and others. Learn more at writer.com.

