Wrike to Showcase Innovative Collaboration Solutions at TSIA World ENVISION 2024

Highlighting Seamless Workflows and Collaboration, Wrike Empowers Service Teams with Future-Ready Solutions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most intelligent work management platform, today announced its gold sponsorship at TSIA World ENVISION, taking place from October 21–23 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Wrike will exhibit in the Bristlecone Ballroom Expo, booth #515, showcasing how organizations can optimize their client service delivery workflows and drive operational success.





TSIA World ENVISION looks toward the future of business opportunities. Wrike’s participation aligns with the event’s goal of providing solutions for today’s pressing challenges, while supporting future trends with the flexibility and power of its platform for professional services and embedded teams.

Presentation: The Perfect Handoff; Sales to Service Delivery

Wrike’s featured session, “The Perfect Handoff; Sales to Service Delivery,” will demonstrate how organizations can streamline their workflows from sales to service delivery, ensuring full visibility and alignment with all stakeholders. Attendees will gain practical insights into optimizing fragmented workflows, reducing process friction, and improving decision-making through transparency and repeatability.

Session details:

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Time: 12:55 PM – 1:15 PM (PDT)

Location: ARIA Resort & Casino, West Convention Center, Bristlecone Ballroom, Floor 1

Speakers:

Alexey Zhezherov, Director of Product, Wrike

Seth Cathey, Lead Solutions Consultant, Wrike

“Today’s fast-paced business environment demands agility and collaboration,” said Christine Royston, CMO of Wrike. “Our platform enables teams to break down silos and create seamless workflows from sales through service delivery. At TSIA World ENVISION, we are excited to show how Wrike empowers organizations to transform their processes, drive results, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Expo participation

During the expo, Wrike will also offer hands-on demonstrations of its platform’s capabilities. Attendees will be able to explore Wrike’s comprehensive solutions that enable teams to collaborate efficiently, streamline project workflows, and ensure successful client service delivery.

Booth details:

Booth #: 515

Location: Bristlecone Ballroom, West Convention Center, Floor 1

Expo hours:

Monday, October 21: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (PDT)

Tuesday, October 22: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM (PDT)

Wednesday, October 23: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM (PDT)

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform, built for organizations that want to collaborate, create, and exceed expectations every day. Wrike brings people and all work into one place, removing complexity, boosting productivity, and empowering teams to focus on their most impactful work. With Wrike Work Intelligence®, teams gain AI-powered insights, automation, and recommendations to streamline workflows. Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co., Wrike helps teams work smarter. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Arlena Jackson



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



arlena.jackson@team.wrike.com